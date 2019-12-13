Russia has offered to build a maintenance center at Belgrade Airport to support a potential order for Sukhoi Superjets from Air Serbia. "The Russian side offers help in upgrading the aircraft fleet of the Serbian national carrier Air Serbia,“ said president Vladimir Putin in a press conference with his Serbian counterpart. Putin added: “We are ready to not merely supply domestically produced airplanes but also to set up a regional maintenance and repair center of Russian ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Putin Moots MRO Investment in Belgrade".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.