Printed headline: New Risks on the Hill President Donald Trump signed a multiyear FAA reauthorization bill into law last October. Ordinarily, aviation policy would be on the back burner on Capitol Hill for the next few years. But these are not ordinary times. If, as expected, Congress moves new FAA-related legislation, it is a good bet that the MRO sector will be a target. The Boeing 737 MAX accidents have thrust the FAA’s aircraft certification process and terms like ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Opinion: The Aftermarket Is Facing Congressional Scrutiny".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.