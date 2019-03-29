Lower Fuel & Maintenance Costs with BlackGold® Protective Coating MDS Coating is the world leader in designing and manufacturing erosion and corrosion resistant coatings for gas turbine engine compressor systems. Over the last 20 years, we have delivered over 5 Million compressors airfoils to global customers who have realized decreased operational and maintenance costs, fuel savings, and engine performance retention benefits. Our award winning coatings are Nadcap and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Not All Surfaces Are Created Equal".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.