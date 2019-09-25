Singapore-based Boeing Asia Pacific Aviation Services (BAPAS) has secured a fleet material solutions deal with Myanmar National Airlines (MNA) for the carrier’s Boeing 737-800 fleet. This makes the Myanmese carrier the first foreign based client for BAPAS. “We have expanded our international routes partly thanks to the reliability and versatility of the Next-Generation 737,” said MNA CEO Than Tun in a statement. “With BAPAS’ reliable support, I’m ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Myanmar National Airlines Picks BAPAS For Logistics Support".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.