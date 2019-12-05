MTU Aero Engines is projecting high-single-digit increases in its key commercial engine production and MRO segments in 2020, continuing current-year trends that point to steady new-production and aftermarket services demand. "Maintenance activities for new engine programs such as the PW1100G-JM for the A320neo are likely to increase in 2020 on the back of scheduled upgrades,” the company said in a Nov. 28 investor day update. MTU, which is projecting a doubling of its MRO revenues by ...
