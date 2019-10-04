Gail Baker Appointed VP Aftermarket Services at Collins Aerospace Collins Aerospace has appointed Gail Baker as Vice President, Aftermarket Services, where she will succeed Ajay Agrawal. Baker has worked within United Technologies Corp. for more than 30 years, most recently leading the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance & Space Solutions segment for Mission Systems. In her new role, Baker will lead Collins’ worldwide aftermarket business and customer service organizations, ...
