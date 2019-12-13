Magnetic MRO Gets Leap-1A, PW1100G Training Approval Magnetic MRO Training, an international EASA Part-147 approved type training organization, has received an approval to provide Airbus A320neo LEAP 1a and PW1100G type training. HAECO to Repair Telair Parts HAECO Component Overhaul Xiamen has become the authorized repair center in China and Asia Pacific for Telair International under a ten-year partnership agreement. This partnership covers full repair services for all Telair power drive ...
