ATLANTA--MRO Holdings signed a letter of intent to purchase North State Aviation in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on April 8. The facility, formerly operated by Piedmont Airlines, includes six narrowbody bays. MRO Holdings CEO Greg Colgan told Aviation Week that the aftermarket service provider has been looking for an opportunity in the U.S. where there was available technical talent, a good facility with strong management, and what it perceives as good local regional support. “North ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MRO Holdings Makes Bid For North State Aviation".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.