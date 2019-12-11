The worldwide MRO market is projected to reach more than $82.5 billion by the end of 2020. North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific will generate the majority of the MRO demand value with 25%, 23% and 18% respectively. Source: Aviation Week 2020 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "MRO Demand by Region, 2020".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.