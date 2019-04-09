In business for more than three decades, Kenya Airways Engineering and Maintenance has set a goal of tripling its revenue from outside customers over the next five years, according to MRO Sales and Marketing Manager Cornelius Mayende. However ambitious that may seem, he is confident that the growing African demand can sustain the increase. “If we don’t do it, someone else will.” The airline MRO basically offers its customers the same services it provides to Kenya Airways. ...
