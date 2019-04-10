A U.S. Air Force official’s month-old proposal to buy back intellectual property rights on military equipment from industry drew sharp criticism from two industry executives during an April 9 panel at MRO Americas. “I say that’s absolute bullshit,” said John Johns, chief executive officer of the Gryphon Group. “I think it’s a fundamental mistake to pursue that kind of logic.” Johns’ rebuke was echoed by Tim Matthews, a retired rear ...
