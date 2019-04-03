Printed headline: Big Data Outcomes Building a results-generating airline predictive maintenance analytics system is much like constructing a spider web. It starts as a loose but connected pattern that fills in with a tighter weave as the architect continues to add elements. Soon, the silken threads form closer patterns and the web’s density increases, capturing tangible results—food for the spider and actionable data for an aircraft operator. The aviation industry has ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "If You’re Not Using Big Data Results, Are You Behind?".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.