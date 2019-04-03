Printed headline: Hawaiian Airlines Jim Landers, senior vice president of technical operations at Hawaiian Airlines, talks to James Pozzi about the airline’s new maintenance hangar in Honolulu and the carrier’s plans for its technical services. What are some of the key elements of Hawaiian’s maintenance strategy? Now in our 90th year of operation, and as a leader in on-time performance among North American carriers for the past 15 years, we value and guard the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Hawaiian Finds Right Mix Of In-House, Outsourced Services".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.