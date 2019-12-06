Brazilian carrier Gol has moved into third-party maintenance services with the launch of Gol Aerotech from its Mina Gerais MRO base at Confins Airport. The new business unit will offer maintenance services for all 737 and 767 family aircraft. Previously, Gol had conducted maintenance solely for its all-737 fleet from Confins, but now hopes to add a significant new revenue stream by selling its services externally. For 2020 it is targeting revenue of R$140 million ($33 million). Initial ...
