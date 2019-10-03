Why did the Morson Group, which specialized in aviation and technical recruitment, decide to enter the MRO segment? Within Morson Projects there are a number of clients where our services range from recruitment to fully engineered solutions, and recruitment solutions with a number of clients have evolved in this way. As a recruitment provider in the MRO sector, Morson has around 5,750 engineers on its database. In developing our MRO Part 145 service, we have been ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Fast 5: UK MRO's New Kid on the Block".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.