Printed headline: Big Brother Is Watching The U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (OIG) is looking into the FAA’s handling of its safety data analysis system. In response to a congressional mandate, the inspector general will evaluate and report back any new information related to the FAA’s efforts to improve the Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing (ASIAS) system since the program was initiated in 2007. The ASIAS is a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "FAA Reauthorization Mandates Review Of Safety Data Handling ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.