Boeing will announce on April 9 that it is getting into the used serviceable material (USM) market. The move is a natural extension of being a manufacturer and a service provider, says Stan Deal, Boeing Global Services’ president and CEO, who adds that it gives customers further parts choices and helps the company best accommodate asset demand. “Given the book of business Boeing has in buying and selling aircraft,” obtaining assets is a natural part of the business, he ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Boeing Launches Used Serviceable Material Capability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.