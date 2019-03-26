Blockchain for aircraft parts may be getting a bit more real. Data-digitizer FLYdocs and engine asset-manager Willis Lease Finance have partnered to develop a blockchain solution for part documentation. FLYdocs software coders will build the blockchain with the help of Microsoft-partner United Data Technologies. The plan is for a blockchain accessible only to trusted companies, with a pilot program available by May and a marketable product ready by early fall 2019. Craig Gottlieb is a ...
