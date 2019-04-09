ATLANTA—Close collaboration between industry and regulators has been critical to achieving commercial aviation's unprecedented safety levels, Delta CEO Ed Bastian says, expressing confidence in the process in the wake of the Boeing 737 Max crisis. "You think about what has given rise to our industry being the safest means of transportation to the world, and the U.S. being the leader," Bastian told reporters following his keynote address at Aviation Week's MRO Americas. "One of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bastian Expresses Confidence In FAA-Industry Collaboration".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.