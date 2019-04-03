Printed headline: No Parking Zone Retirements of large commercial aircraft slowed dramatically in 2018, leaving fewer units parked in desert holding stations and triggering both positive side effects and issues of concern, financial analysts observe in recent reports. On the plus side, manufacturers who have emphasized aftermarket work in their business portfolios continue to enjoy an updraft, the analysts note. On the other hand, with airlines retaining aircraft longer than before, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Analysts Say It Is Down To The Bones In The Aerospace Boneyards".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.