ATLANTA—The robust Embraer E-Jet market in the Americas is viewed as a promising aftermarket opportunity. According to Aviation Week data, 1,722 of the aircraft family will be in operation in North America and Latin America by the year 2028, representing a fleet growth of 1% for the decade across the two regions. This fact led to UK-based AerFin, a specialist in aircraft end-of-life services, to build on its U.S. presence by opening a new facility close to Atlanta’s ...
