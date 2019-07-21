With 11 fatal accidents causing 523 fatalities, 2018 saw an increase in the rate of fatal airline accidents, after four years of steady decline, according to Gerardo Hueto, assistant director of safety and flight operations in the Pacific for IATA. North Asia, Asia-Pacific, The Middle East, Europe and North America remain the safest regions, with the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America and Africa less safe. However, the accident rate in Africa decreased in 2018, while in other ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "2018 Sees Uptick In Fatal Airlines Accidents".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.