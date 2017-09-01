The Transportation Security Administration has appointed U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. (ret.) David P. Pekoske as chief administrator/assistant secretary of homeland security, which covers 450 U.S. airports. H. Christopher Goodrich has been named president, CEO and board member of Cornerstone Defense Inc. He had been chief operating officer of ManTech’s mission, cyber and intelligence sector, as well as serving in the Defense Department. General Dynamics has appointed ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (September 4, 2016)" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.