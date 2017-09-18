AIM Aerospace Corp. has named Daniele Cagnatel president and CEO. He had been president/CEO of GKN Aerostructures North America. The Aerospace Corp. has hired Frank A. Rose as chief of government relations. He had been deputy assistant secretary for space and defense at the U.S. State Department. Todd Nygren has been named corporate chief engineer/general manager to implement best practices related to space-based national security. Lockheed Martin has promoted Stephanie C. Hill ...
