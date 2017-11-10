MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) has made a number of senior executive appointments following the completion of its acquistion of DigitalGlobe: William McCombe is now executive vice president and chief financial officer; he was senior vice president and chief financial officer of SSL MDA Holdings. Timothy M. Hascall is now executive vice president and chief operations officer; he had been executive vice president of DigitalGlobe’s imagery business unit. Walter S. Scott is ...