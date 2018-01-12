Aviation Partners Boeing has promoted Mike Stowell to president and CEO from executive vice president and chief technology officer. He succeeds Bill Ashworth, who is leaving the company. ManTech International Corp. has promoted George J. Pedersen to executive chairman from chairman/CEO. Kevin M. Phillips has succeeded him as chief executive officer. Leidos has promoted Matt Wiles to chief executive of Leidos UK from senior vice president/managing director. Wiles, who was instrumental ...
