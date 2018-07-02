The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 2, 2018

The UK government urgently needs to hammer out a withdrawal agreement from the European Union to avoid massive disruption to the aerospace industry on both sides of the Atlantic, said Michael Huerta, the former FAA administrator....More
FAA will respond to recommendations of its NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) to focus air traffic management (ATM) improvements in the U.S. Northeast corridor and to provide enhanced surveillance service in oceanic airspace at the committee's June 27 meeting.
Meeting on June 27 for the first time as an independent federal advisory group to FAA, the NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) discussed actively engaging local communities over noise concerns that loom as a major challenge to the agency's coming Northeast Corridor initiative.
Planet Nine, a boutique ultra long-haul charter company based in Los Angeles and London, has secured its FAA Part 135 operating certificate and is making its first Dassault Falcon 7X available for charter.
MEKCO Group, based in Miami, has signed an agreement with Donica to become a dealer and authorized repair facility for Donica's inflight entertainment and connectivity equipment sales and repair, it said.
Kirti Odedra has been named director of sales for Planet Nine, based in Los Angeles and London. Bill Wulf will serve as chief financial officer. Wulf is a former senior vice president and chief financial officer of NetJets.
To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network's upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events.
