Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 2, 2018
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 2, 2018

Volume 103, Issue 27

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 28, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Huerta: Hard Brexit ‘Big Problem’ For UK, U.S. Aerospace  

The UK government urgently needs to hammer out a withdrawal agreement from the European Union to avoid massive disruption to the aerospace industry on both sides of the Atlantic, said Michael Huerta, the former FAA administrator....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA: Bilateral Agreement Will Lower Design Approval Fees  

The FAA and the European Commission have signed an agreement that will lead to lowering fees that EASA charges U.S. manufacturers to endorse design approvals....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

What To Do When ‘G-Man’ Comes Calling  

Flight departments and aviation businesses should have a response plan in place if they become involved in a government investigation, an NBAA forum was told....More
Jun 21, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Coalition Lobbies Senators To Preserve Model Aircraft Carve-out  

A coalition of manned and unmanned aviation groups is lobbying U.S. senators to retain protections for model aircraft hobbyists....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA To Consider Northeast Corridor Initiative, Oceanic Surveillance  

FAA will respond to recommendations of its NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) to focus air traffic management (ATM) improvements in the U.S. Northeast corridor and to provide enhanced surveillance service in oceanic airspace at the committee’s June 27 meeting....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Jun 26, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

In Founder’s Second Act, Lee Aerospace Growing  

Fourteen years after selling the business to Triumph Group, Jim Lee, founder and president of Lee Aerospace, bought the company back in 2014. Now it's growing....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier, Union Ratify Contracts In Toronto  

Bombardier production and office workers ratified new three-year collective bargaining agreements that will increase job security, their union said....More

Intelligence

Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Clay Lacy Opens White Plains Office  

Clay Lacy Aviation has opened a new office at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York....More

Safety/Training

Jun 28, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ATP Flight School Adds Cessna 172s To Growing Fleet  

ATP Flight School, based in Jacksonville, Florida, has taken delivery of 10 new Cessna 172 Skyhawks from Textron Aviation, the flight school announced....More
Jun 26, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

SIMCOM Acquires Turbine Solutions  

SIMCOM International, based in Orlando, Florida, has acquired Turbine Solutions Inc., (TSI), an aircraft training provider for Daher TBM series aircraft....More

Aircraft

Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Elvis Presley’s Hound Dog Aircraft For Sale  

After sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, N.M., for 36 years, the 1962 Lockheed JetStar 1329 that once belonged to Elvis Presley is for sale at auction....More

Airports

Jun 28, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

TAG Farnborough First Carbon-Neutral Bizav Airport  

TAG Farnborough Airport has been awarded carbon neutral status by the Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe), making it the world’s first carbon-neutral business aviation airport....More

Programs

Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Sees No RJ Competition Beyond Embraer  

Bombardier Aerospace executives acknowledge that while the large regional aircraft space has several participants, the order battles will come down to the two major players....More
Jun 28, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airbus Stepping Into Improving C Series Program  

The C Series program that the new Airbus-Bombardier joint venture takes over July 1 is better than just a few months ago....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

PC-24 Makes First Unpaved Runway Landing  

The Pilatus PC-24 has made its first landing on an unpaved runway as part of a test program by the Swiss manufacturer to obtain “Rough Field” certification....More

Research/Development

Jun 28, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NASA Lays Out Plans For X-59A Low-Boom Demonstrator  

NASA has laid out a three-phase program to collect data on public acceptance of reduced sonic booms using the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works-developed low-boom demo....More

Air Navigation

Jun 27, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FedEx President: NextGen Noise Outreach Critical  

Meeting on June 27 for the first time as an independent federal advisory group to FAA, the NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC) discussed actively engaging local communities over noise concerns that loom as a major challenge to the agency’s coming Northeast Corridor initiative....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Global Jet Capital Closes Second Securitization In Four Months  

Global Jet Capital, based in Boca Raton, Florida, has closed a securitization of about $674 million....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Global 7500 Mockup On Display In Italy  

Bombardier Aerospace said that its Global 7500 mockup is continuing its worldwide tour in Europe after stops in Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

K-State Receives FAA Waiver For UAS Beyond Line-Of-Sight  

Kansas State University’s Polytechnic Campus in Salina, Kansas, has received an FAA waiver to fly unmanned aircraft systems beyond the line-of-sight....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

SOAR Aviation Orders Eight P2008 Aircraft  

SOAR Aviation, a private flying school based in Melbourne, Australia, has placed an order for eight Tecnam P2008 light sport aircraft, the company said....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Planet Nine Secures FAA Part 135 Certificate  

Planet Nine, a boutique ultra long-haul charter company based in Los Angeles and London, has secured its FAA Part 135 operating certificate and is making its first Dassault Falcon 7X available for charter....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Web Manuals Adds Nextant To Customer List  

Web Manuals, based in San Diego, has added its first aircraft manufacturing customer, Nextant Aerospace....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aerion Names Sparfell & Partners As Sales Rep  

Aerion has named Sparfell & Partners in Geneva as a sales representative for the sale of its AS2 supersonic business jet....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Zeusch Aviation Adds Third King Air To Fleet  

Zeusch Aviation, based in Lelystad, Holland, has taken delivery of its third aircraft, a King Air 200....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Nextant Aerospace To End Special Pricing For ProLine Fusion On 604XT  

Nextant Aerospace will end its introductory discount pricing of ProLine Fusion on Challenger 604XT aircraft at the end of July. Aug. 1 will begin a new market price, it said....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

MEKCO Becomes Donica Authorized Dealer  

MEKCO Group, based in Miami, has signed an agreement with Donica to become a dealer and authorized repair facility for Donica’s inflight entertainment and connectivity equipment sales and repair, it said....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems Expands Malaysia Operations  

Spirit AeroSystems has expanded its manufacturing operations in Subang, Malaysia, with the opening of a 50,000-sq.-ft. logistics warehouse....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Duncan Opens Satellite Avionics Shop  

Duncan Aviation will open a satellite avionics shop in Bedford, Massachusetts in early August...More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Silver Air Adds GIV To Charter Fleet  

Silver Air has added an 11-passenger Gulfstream GIV to its jet management program and is now available for charter operations....More
Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Embraer Delivers First Phenom 300 To Asia Pacific Customer  

Embraer has delivered its first Phenom 300E in the Asia Pacific....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.  

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. Turboprop and Turboshaft Engines [Docket No. FAA-2016-9450; Product Identifier 2016-NE-25-AD; Amendment 39-19317; AD 2018-13-05]...More

Appointments

Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Kirti Odedra has been named director of sales for Planet Nine, based in Los Angeles and London. Bill Wulf will serve as chief financial officer. Wulf is a former senior vice president and chief financial officer of NetJets....More

Calendar of Events

Jul 2, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events. (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.
CONTINUE TO SITE >
OR WAIT 0 SECS