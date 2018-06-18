Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 18, 2018

Volume 103, Issue 25

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 15, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Counsel: FAA Inspectors Improperly Approved Aircraft for Part 135  

FAA safety inspectors approved aircraft for Part 135 charter operations without first reviewing exemptions that in some cases would have prohibited their operation, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) found in response to a whistleblower's allegations.
Jun 13, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NextGen ATC Progress Lagging, Chao Says  

Progress toward completing FAA's NextGen air traffic control (ATC) modernization program is lagging, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told the Aero Club of Washington in a June 13 address.
Jun 12, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

UK Aerospace Industry Urges Pre-Brexit Safety Pact  

ADS, the UK aerospace industry trade body, has urged talks to ensure aviation safety arrangements between EASA and the UK's CAA are resolved before the UK leaves the EU.
Jun 11, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Study: FAA 'Overly Conservative' In Assessing Drone Risk  

An overly cautious FAA should change its approach to assessing safety risk when it considers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations, a new study says.
Jun 15, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA Seeks Guidance On Tax Cuts And Jobs Act  

The NBAA is asking the IRS and the Department of Treasury for guidance on several provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that affect business aviation.
Jun 8, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

European Ministers Approve Competition Safeguards In Air Transport  

European transport ministers have agreed on proposals to support competitiveness and sustainability in the mobility sector, including one aimed at safeguarding competition within air transport, paving the way for negotiations with the European Parliament.

Suppliers

Jun 14, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Rolls-Royce To Cut 4,600 Jobs  

Rolls-Royce will cut 4,600 jobs over the next two years in a bid to save £400 million ($537 million) a year.
Jun 12, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Errant Accounting Hid Bad Balances, Debt: Air Partner  

An audit at private jet services provider Air Partner after the departure of the chief financial officer has found accounting books were incorrectly maintained.

Intelligence

Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream Renames Maintenance And Support Business  

Gulfstream Aerospace has changed the name of its maintenance and support organization from Product Support to Customer Support to underscore the priority it places on customers.

OEMs/Suppliers

Jun 15, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Eclipse Settles With City Of Albuquerque  

Eclipse Aerospace has reached a settlement with Albuquerque—following threats of eviction—and will retain operations at the Albuquerque International Sunport.
Jun 11, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Daher Launches ISR Variants Of TBM Single Turboprop  

Daher is developing ISR variants of its TBM 910 and TBM 930 single turboprops as lower-cost alternatives to twin-turboprop and twin-jet aircraft.

Charters / Brokers

Jun 15, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Global 7500s Arrive In Montreal For Completion  

Bombardier's Global 7500 large business jets began arriving at the company's facilities in Montreal in May for final completion.

Programs

Jun 13, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Executive AirShare Launches Denver Operation  

Executive AirShare, a fractional ownership company based in the Kansas City area, is expanding into the Rocky Mountain region as business expands.
Jun 12, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

British Company Tests Beyond-Visual-Range Flights  

A British company using small unmanned air vehicles for photogrammetry has carried out beyond-visual-line-of-sight flights over land in nonsegregated airspace.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aerion Selects TAG Aviation for AS2 Regional Sales  

Aerion has appointed two units of TAG Aviation to support the sale of its AS2 supersonic business jet.

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jun 12, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

North America May Flight Activity Up 2.2% YOY  

Flight activity in North America rose 2.2% in May compared to a year ago and was up 4.2% from April figures, according to Argus International's TraqPak data.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

May 2018 Business Aircraft Activity In The U.S., Canada And The Caribbean  

View the May 2018 Business Aircraft Activity In The U.S., Canada And The Caribbean chart in PDF format.
Jun 13, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Frost: Additive Manufacturing To Expand 20% Annually  

Frost & Sullivan says the global additive manufacturing (AM) materials market for the aerospace industry will reach $535.1 million by 2024.

Associations

Jun 13, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Court Denies Petition To Overturn Santa Monica Airport Accord  

The U.S. Court of Appeals has denied a petition to overturn a settlement accord between the FAA and Santa Monica, California, concerning the city's airport.

Training

Jun 13, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

University Of North Dakota Offers Career Program With United  

The University of North Dakota's John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences has launched a career pathway program in an agreement with United Airlines.

Services

Jun 12, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honeywell Offers GoDirect Users More Services  

Honeywell Aerospace and FlightAware have joined forces to bring flight tracking support to operations control centers and business jet owners.

Airports

Jun 11, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EU Approves Sale Of 49% Of Luton Airport  

The EC has OK'd UK global investment manager AMP Capital Investors and Spanish airports operator Aena Internacional to gain control of London Luton Airport.

Safety

Jun 13, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA Warns Pilots To Avoid Volcanic Ash  

Due to several active volcanoes, the National Business Aviation Association is urging pilots to avoid flying in areas with volcanic ash.

Business Aviation Briefs

Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Straube's Aircraft Services Opens New Facility  

Straube's Aircraft Services has opened a new 56,400-sq.-ft. paint and interior maintenance facility.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Canada Grows Customers In Proactive Help Desk Service  

Pratt & Whitney Canada now has nearly 3,000 PW300s—more than half the fleet—enrolled in its Proactive Help Desk
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Prime Turbines Chosen For PT6A Overhaul Work  

Prime Turbines (VSE Aviation), Texas, was selected by El Colono, Costa Rica, for the overhaul of eight PT6A-34AG turboprops.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gogo Installs 200th Avance L5 System  

Gogo Business Aviation says its Avance L5 connectivity system was installed on the 200th aircraft.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Encore Jets Launches SummerJet Shuttle Service  

Encore Jets has launched a SummerJet private jet shuttle service between Ibiza, Spain, and Mykonos, Greece, using a Citation XLS/Challenger 604.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Carolina GSE Adds Equipment For Weighing Aircraft  

Carolina GSE (CGSE) has expanded its portfolio of ground support equipment.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Midwest Acquires GIV For Dismantling  

Jet Midwest has acquired a Gulfstream GIV to be parted out.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bearhawk Aircraft Expands To Canada  

Bearhawk Aircraft has formed Bearhawk Canada and is expanding operations.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

C&L Aerospace Earns TCCA For Saab 340 Battery  

C&L Aerospace has received Transport Canada Civil Aviation approval for the Securaplane Sealed Lead Acid Batteries for Saab 340 aircraft.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Signature Flight Support Opens Miami Sports Charter Terminal  

Signature Flight Support has opened a 3,500-sq.-ft. Sports Charter Terminal at Miami International Airport.
Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Air Paris Academy Places Order For P2010 Aircraft  

Air Paris Academy, a flight training school based at Tours Airport in France, has ordered four Tecnam P2010 MkII aircraft with options for more.

Airworthiness Directives

Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is correcting an airworthiness directive (AD) that was published in the Federal Register.

Appointments

Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Hector Zarate has been named interim president of FlightSafety Services Corp.

Calendar

Jun 18, 2018
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

June 21—NBAA Regional White Plains Forum, Westchester County Airport (HPN), White Plains, New York, https://www. nbaa.org/events/forums/2

