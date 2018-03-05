Connect With Us
The Weekly of Business Aviation, March 5, 2018




Volume 103, Issue 10

In Washington

Feb 28, 2018
Article


Shuster Concedes Defeat On ATC Spinoff Proposal  

The leading advocate in the U.S. Congress for spinning off air traffic control from the FAA has conceded the idea lacks sufficient support on Capitol Hill....More

Programs

Feb 2, 2018
Article


Dassault Unveils Extra Range Falcon 6X To Replace 5X   1

Dassault Aviation has unveiled the Falcon 6X, a new long-range business jet powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada engines....More
Feb 28, 2018
Article


Safran ‘Tailoring’ Silvercrest Engine To Cessna Hemisphere  

The Silvercrest turbofan is now being tweaked to better meet the needs of its only remaining application, the wide-cabin Cessna Hemisphere....More
Feb 26, 2018
Article


Airbus Helicopters To Ramp Up H175, H225 Production  

Airbus Helicopters is preparing to ramp up production rates of its H175 super-medium and H225 heavy helicopter....More
Feb 28, 2018
Article


Bell Unveils Updated Model 407  

The 407 GXi introduces Garmin’s G1000H NXi integrated avionics suite and an up-rated version of the Rolls-Royce M250 turbine engine....More
Mar 2, 2018
Article


Babcock To Purchase H160 Helicopters  

British helicopter operator Babcock will become a launch customer for the Airbus H160 medium twin-engine helicopter....More

Intelligence

Mar 2, 2018
Article


Rolls-Royce North America Names Bell New President, CEO  

Rolls-Royce has appointed Tom Bell as president and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America, a post he will hold alongside his current position as president-defense....More

Suppliers

Mar 1, 2018
Article


Dassault Selects UTC Aerospace For Falcon 6X Nacelle System  

Under the contract, UTC Aerospace, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said it will design an integrated power plant that includes an inlet, fan cowls, thrust reverser and an engine build-up system for the aircraft....More
Feb 27, 2018
Article


Astronautics Communications, EFI Systems To Earn OKs In 2018  

Astronautics Corp. of America is testing the first engineering units of its new air-to-ground communications system, which it will provide to Airbus Helicopters....More
Feb 27, 2018
Article


Kopter Seeking Additional Financial Backers  

Kopter Group is looking for additional investors to support the certification and production ramp-up of its SH09 single-engine light helicopter....More
Feb 28, 2018
Article


P&WC Sharpens Focus On Helo After-Market Support  

Pratt & Whitney Canada has unveiled six new service packages as part of the company’s growing focus on tailored after-market support....More
Mar 1, 2018
Article


Airbus Signs Partnering Accord With Blade  

Airbus has signed a strategic partnering agreement with Blade, a move it believes will help it better understand the fledgling urban air mobility business....More
Mar 2, 2018
Article


Race to Craft Aero Additive Manufacturing Standards Picks Up  

The march toward crafting industry standards for additive manufacturing continues, with the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) joining SAE International’s Polymer Additive Manufacturing (AMS AM-P) Subcommittee toward developing new technical standard documents for the aerospace industry....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Mar 2, 2018
Article


Used Business Jets For Sale Fall, New Deliveries To Rise, Report Says  

The number of used business jets available for sale in February fell 8% from a year ago to 5.5% of the active fleet....More
Feb 27, 2018
Article


Honeywell Predicts Demand For 4,000 Helicopters In Next 5 Years  

Deliveries for new civilian helicopters for 2018-2022 are projected to total 4,000 to 4,200, aligning with five-year projections, a Honeywell forecast says....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article


Helicopters On The Horizon  

View the Helicopters On The Horizon chart in PDF format....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Mar 2, 2018
Article


Changes Coming To Light Helicopter Market  

It has been a tough time, and without the revenues from the more lucrative medium- and heavy-helicopter sales slackened by the decline in energy prices, helicopter manufacturers have been hesitant to make serious investments to modernize their light single- and twin-engine products in particular....More

Associations

Mar 2, 2018
Article


New Product Introductions Key Focus Of AEA Show  

The upcoming Aircraft Electronics Association Convention & Trade Show in Las Vegas is expected to draw up to 2,000 attendees and more than 130 exhibitors....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Mar 5, 2018
Article


XOJet Enhances XOJet Elite Access Program  

XOJet has enhanced its XOJet Elite Access Program, giving guaranteed rates on light and midsize business jets, in addition to its super-mid business jet product....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article


FlightSafety International Offers Night Vision Goggle Training  

FlightSafety International is now offering FAA-approved Part 142 Night Vision Goggle initial and recurrent training in simulators in helicopters built by Bell, Airbus and Sikorsky....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article


FlightSafety Offers More Than 100 Benefit-approved Courses  

FlightSafety International now offers more than 100 courses approved for education benefits by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs at 11 of its U.S. Learning Centers....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article


ConnectJets Confirmed First Avanti EVO Turboprop Delivery To UK Customer  

ConnectJets has confirmed the first delivery of an Avanti EVO turboprop to a UK customer....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article


Appareo To Expand AML-STC Stratus ADS-B ‘Out’ Transponders For Part 27 Helos  

Appareo has announced plans to expand its Approved Model List Supplemental Type Certificate (AML-STC)....More
Mar 5, 2018
Article


Wichita City Council OKs Lease For B-29 Doc Hangar, Education Center  

The Wichita City Council has approved a long-term lease agreement for the B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center at Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport....More

Airworthiness Directives

Mar 5, 2018
Article


Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for GE Aviation Czech s.r.o. M601D-11, M601E-11, M601E-11A, M601E-11AS, M601E-11S, and M601F turboprop engines....More

Advertisement

Mar 5, 2018
Article


Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Mar 5, 2018
Article


Appointments  

Yubi Chen has been named CEO of Windecker Aircraft...More

Calendar

Mar 5, 2018
Article


Upcoming Events  

Mar. 6-8—JEC World 2018, Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Paris, http://www.jeccomposites.com/events/jec-world-2018/...More

Monthly Program Profile

Mar 5, 2018
Article


Monthly Program Profile: Piaggio P.180 Avanti  

View the Monthly Program Profile: Piaggio P.180 Avanti in PDF format....More
