The Weekly of Business Aviation, February 12, 2018

Volume 103, Issue 7

In Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump
Feb 9, 2018
Trump’s Budget Will Provide Clues On ATC Stance  

The Feb. 12 release of the Trump administration’s federal budget proposal for fiscal 2019 will provide insight into how much of a priority President Donald Trump still places on spinning off U.S. air traffic control from the FAA....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Feb 6, 2018
Business Aviation Taking Off in Asia, But Infrastructure May Stymie Growth  

The consensus in the industry is that China’s business aviation market is starting to take off again and that Southeast Asia is experiencing some good growth....More
Feb 5, 2018
Argus: 2017 BizAv Activity Best Since 2008  

Business aviation flight activity turned in its best year in 2017 since 2008, with more than 3 million flights in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean....More
Feb 12, 2018
2017 Vs. 2016 Business Aircraft Activity and Flight Hours By Aircraft Category  

View the 2017 Vs. 2016 Business Aircraft Activity and Flight Hours By Aircraft Category chart in PDF format....More

Intelligence

Feb 12, 2018
Clay Lacy Aviation Charter Activity Growing  

Clay Lacy Aviation recorded a 23% increase in charter activity in 2017....More

Suppliers

Feb 9, 2018
Wijet Places Record HondaJet Order To Upgrade Fleet  

Honda Aircraft Co. has received its largest order to date for HondaJet very light jets, the company said....More
Feb 7, 2018
Piper Aircraft Receives Historic Order For 152 Trainers  

Piper Aircraft has received its largest order for training aircraft in the company’s history....More

Programs

Feb 7, 2018
Citation Longitude Now At Full-Rate Production  

Textron Aviation’s assembly line for its new Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet is now at full-rate production in Wichita, the company said....More
Feb 9, 2018
PlaneSense Takes First Pilatus PC-24 Delivery  

Launch customer PlaneSense has taken delivery of the first of six PC-24 twin jets the fractional ownership operator has on order....More
Feb 6, 2018
Zetta Jet Collapse Could Impact Global 6000 Prices  

Hong Kong-based aviation consultancy Asian Sky Group foresees that there could be some price volatility for pre-owned Bombardier 6000 aircraft....More
Feb 6, 2018
Nextant Receives G90XT Final FAA Certification  

Nextant Aerospace has received the final piece of FAA certification on its remanufactured G90XT twin-engine turboprop....More
Feb 5, 2018
Gulfstream G500, G600 Programs On Track  

Gulfstream Aerospace’s new G500 is entering the final stage of its flight test and certification program, while the G600 completed field performance testing....More
Feb 6, 2018
Bye Closes Funding; Electric Aircraft To Fly Soon  

Bye Aerospace has closed on its latest round of funding as the company moves toward first flight of two prototypes....More
Feb 5, 2018
Gulfstream Delivers Fourth G650ER To Qatar Airways  

Gulfstream Aerospace has delivered a fourth G650ER to Qatar Airways for its Qatar Executive commercial charter service....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Feb 6, 2018
Dassault Sees 2018 Market Strength After 2017 Uptick  

Dassault Aviation expects improved business jet sales volumes in 2018 following an upturn in demand in 2017....More
Feb 7, 2018
No Formal Boeing Proposal Yet For Embraer Combination  

Embraer has not yet received a proposal from Boeing for a possible combination of the manufacturers, Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO John Slattery said....More
Feb 5, 2018
Bell Helicopter To Triple Fleet In China  

Bell Helicopter sees China as the brightest spot in its Asian universe....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Feb 6, 2018
FAA Asks Industry To Help Improve MRO Guidance  

The repair station community will help the FAA to ensure that its myriad guidance documents align with Part 145....More

Associations

Feb 5, 2018
AOPA Drops FAA Complaint Against Waukegan Airport  

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has dropped its complaint with the FAA against Waukegan National Airport outside Chicago....More

Services/FBOs

Feb 8, 2018
Jetex To Launch First FBO In U.S. Market  

Jetex Flight Support plans to open its first FBO in the U.S. with the launch of private terminal service at California’s San Bernardino International Airport....More
Feb 5, 2018
Shanghai Hawker Pacific’s Second Hangar Almost Complete  

Business aviation services company Shanghai Hawker Pacific will bring its second hangar into operation in March, more than doubling its undercover space....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Feb 12, 2018
NATA Launches Safety 1st Fuel QC Management System  

The National Air Transportation Association has launched Safety 1st Fuel QC Management System....More
Feb 12, 2018
Quiet Technology Earns Fifth STC For Engine Inlet Replacement Barrel  

Quiet Technology Aerospace has received a Supplemental Type Certificate for its fifth airframe-specific carbon-fiber engine inlet replacement barrel....More
Feb 12, 2018
JetNet Adds New Market Report Format  

JetNet has introduced a new Market Report format, with about 20 pages of aircraft model intelligence....More
Feb 12, 2018
Duncan Named Avidyne Repair Center  

Duncan Aviation has been named a worldwide repair center for Avidyne Corp. MHD300MHD (Multi-Hazard Display), EX600-MFD (Multi-Function Display) and ATD150 ½-3-ATI Traffic Display....More
Feb 12, 2018
Signature Adds First U.S. FBO  

Signature Flight Support has received approval from the Santa Barbara Airport director to purchase the only existing self-service AvGas 110LL facility at the Santa Barbara Airport in California....More
Feb 12, 2018
Rectrix Gets Approval For Flights To Reagan National Airport  

Rectrix Aviation has received authorization from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to fly its charter jet fleet from Ronald Reagan National Airport....More
Feb 12, 2018
Jetcraft Adds London Office  

Jetcraft has opened a London office through its new UK company, Jetcraft Global (UK) Limited....More
Feb 12, 2018
Colibri Airport Turns In Record 2017  

Colibri Aircraft, a London-based marketing, resale and purchase of used private aircraft, said it recorded a record year in 2017....More
Feb 12, 2018
AOPA Offers Scholarships  

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has announced three scholarship programs offering more than $130,000 in funds....More
Feb 12, 2018
Tamarack Earns Approval For CJ3 Winglets  

Tamarack Aerospace Group has received FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for its Atlas Active Winglets for the C525B business jet series....More
Feb 12, 2018
NBAA Accepting Nominations For Bizav 40 Under 40  

The National Business Aviation Association’s Young Professionals in Business Aviation is accepting nominations for its first Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40....More
Feb 12, 2018
Baker Aviation Expands Fleet  

Baker Aviation has added three new aircraft to its charter fleet, including a King Air 350, Hawker 800XP and a Citation X. The King Air 350 is now conducting Part 135 operations....More
Feb 12, 2018
Aeria Luxury Interiors Receives Completion Contract For 737-700  

Aeria Luxury Interiors was awarded a contract for the completion of a Boeing Business Jet BBJ 737-700....More
Feb 12, 2018
Duncan Named BendixKing Repair Partner  

Duncan Aviation has been named a BendixKing Repair Partner, authorizing Duncan to repair, overhaul and sell more than 100 BendixKing avionics and instrument units....More
Feb 12, 2018
Rockwell Collins, Stellar Labs Launches Stellar Cloud  

Rockwell Collins and Stellar Labs have launched Stellar Cloud, a software delivery infrastructure platform for business aviation built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure....More
Feb 12, 2018
Royal Flying Doctor Service Adding King Air 350s  

The Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section has placed an order for two modified Beechcraft King Air 350 cargo heavyweight turboprops to modernize its patient transfer and air ambulance fleet....More
Feb 12, 2018
Philippine Air Force To Add 16 Bell 412EPI Aircraft  

The Philippine Department of National Defense has purchased 16 Bell 412EPI helicopters that will be operated by the Philippine Air Force....More
Feb 12, 2018
ACI Jet Expands Fleet  

ACI Jet has added two Bombardier Global Express XRS ultra-long-range aircraft and an Embraer Phenom 300 light jet to its fleet....More
Feb 12, 2018
C&L Aviation To Receive Grant For Expansion  

C&L Aviation Group has been awarded a $2.6 million grant from the Maine Technology Institute (MTI)....More

Airworthiness Directives

Feb 12, 2018
Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell) TPE331 turboprop and TSE331 turboshaft engines....More

Feb 12, 2018
Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments And Passings

Feb 12, 2018
Appointments and Passings  

Robert Breiling, 88, a former National Business Aviation Association director and business aviation safety data expert, has died....More

Calendar

Feb 12, 2018
Upcoming Events  

Feb. 14-15—MRO Latin America, Panama City, Panama, http://events.aviationweek.com/current/public/enter.aspx...More
