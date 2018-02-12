The Weekly of Business Aviation, February 12, 2018

The Feb. 12 release of the Trump administration’s federal budget proposal for fiscal 2019 will provide insight into how much of a priority President Donald Trump still places on spinning off U.S. air traffic control from the FAA....More
Signature Flight Support has received approval from the Santa Barbara Airport director to purchase the only existing self-service AvGas 110LL facility at the Santa Barbara Airport in California....More
The Royal Flying Doctor Service South Eastern Section has placed an order for two modified Beechcraft King Air 350 cargo heavyweight turboprops to modernize its patient transfer and air ambulance fleet....More