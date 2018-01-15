Connect With Us
The Weekly of Business Aviation, January 15, 2018

Volume 103, Issue 3

Programs

Jan 11, 2018
Drone Makers Display Originality At CES Show  

What does it take in 2018 to make a quadcopter stand out as an aircraft worth writing about?...More
Jan 8, 2018
Tecnam’s Second P2012 Makes First Flight  

The second P2012 Traveller aircraft has achieved first flight, Tecnam says....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jan 11, 2018
December Bizav Activity Up 2%, Short Of Forecast  

Business aircraft activity in North America rose 2% in December from a year ago, down from a forecasted 5.6% increase, Argus International says....More
Jan 15, 2018
December 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean  

View the December 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean chart in PDF format....More
Jan 9, 2018
How Will Business Jet Deliveries Fare In 2018?  

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu predicts a modest comeback for business jet deliveries in 2018....More
Jan 11, 2018
European Bizav Activity Up 4% in 2017  

European business aircraft activity declined 1% in December compared to a year ago, WingX Advance says....More

Intelligence

Jan 9, 2018
TruAtlantic Manufacturing Becomes Summit Aviation  

TruAtlantic already was reporting to Summit Aviation, another Greenwich subsidiary....More

Business

Jan 15, 2018
Textron Stretches Restructuring Into Bell, Other Units  

Textron is stretching an ongoing corporate restructuring to include consolidation within the Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial segments....More

Suppliers

Jan 11, 2018
Rockwell's UTC Takeover Approved By Shareholders  

Shareholder approval came despite significant concerns voiced over the proposed acquisition by leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, as well as by some investors....More
Jan 8, 2018
Piper Earns G1000 NXi Approval For M500, M350  

Piper Aircraft, based in Vero Beach, Florida, has received FAA certification for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck for the Piper M500 single-engine turboprop and the M350 pressurized, single-engine piston aircraft....More
Jan 10, 2018
Ex-Leonardo Executives Acquitted In Indian Bribery Case  

Two former executives of Italian aerospace and defense firm Leonardo have been acquitted in a corruption case....More
Jan 10, 2018
CEO Named Amid AAR Transformation  

Global aviation aftermarket services provider AAR on Jan. 18 said Chairman and CEO David Storch will retire as chief executive, effective May 31, and that President and Chief Operating Officer  John Holmes will become CEO the next day. Storch hands over the reins after a lifetime career at AAR, especially after helping to build its presence in the increasingly popular aftermarket market in recent years, including high-profile contract awards....More
Jan 8, 2018
Director Named For Safran-Zodiac Merger  

In a further step toward making the takeover of Zodiac Aerospace a reality, Safran has appointed Hélène Moreau-Leroy director of the Zodiac integration project, the Paris-based company announced Jan. 8....More

OEMs/Suppliers

The Falcon family.
Jan 8, 2018
Dassault’s Business Jet Sales Stop Dwindling  

Dassault Aviation’s order and delivery numbers for 2017 indicate Falcon business jet sales have stopped sliding....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jan 8, 2018
Elwell Temporarily Replaces Huerta At FAA  

Dan takes over the FAA on an acting basis as the agency faces a March 31 congressional reauthorization deadline....More

Airports

Jan 11, 2018
London Biggin Hill To Add Jobs, Infrastructure  

London Biggin Hill has set goals for the airport which include the creation of 2,300 new jobs in the next two years and a total of 3,000 new jobs by 2031....More

Technology

Boeing HorizonX's cargo air vehicle (CAV) in the laboratory.
Jan 10, 2018
Boeing HorizonX Flies CAV  

Boeing HorizonX, which the airframer set up to pursue potentially disruptive ideas inside as well as outside the company, has flown a prototype electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) unmanned cargo aircraft. The eight-rotor cargo air vehicle (CAV), which can carry a payload of up to 500 lb., was designed and built in less than three months by a cross-company team. The prototype has completed initial flight tests at Boeing Research & Technology’s (BR&T) Collaborative Autonomous Systems Laboratory in St Louis....More

Research/Development

Jan 9, 2018
Bell Debuts Urban Air Taxi Cabin Concept  

In collaboration with ride-hailing giant Uber, Bell Helicopter is developing an air taxi....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jan 15, 2018
West Star Finalizes Embraer Service Center Agreement  

West Star Aviation has finalized a service center agreement with Embraer Executive Jets for its Chattanooga, Tennessee, location....More
Jan 15, 2018
USAIG Commemorates 90th Anniversary  

The United States Aircraft Insurance Group (USAIG) is celebrating 90 years as an insurance provider to the aviation and aerospace industries....More
Jan 15, 2018
JetNet Rolls Out New Service  

JetNet is introducing a new service called Aircraft Flight Activity/Utilization Program....More
Jan 15, 2018
Argus Launches Best Practices Assessment  

Argus International has launched a Flight Department Best Practices Assessment for business aviation flight departments looking to enhance safety practices with a globally recognized set of best practices....More
Jan 15, 2018
Aerolineas Ejecutivas Adds Citation Latitudes  

Textron Aviation has received an order from Aerolineas Ejecutivas for three Cessna Citation Latitude midsize jets....More
Jan 15, 2018
PWI Adds Aerospace Products As Distributor  

PWI, based in Wichita, has forged a new distribution partnership with Aerospace Products (API)....More
Jan 15, 2018
Duncan Increases Engine Rental Pool  

Duncan Aviation has increased the size of its pool of rental turbine engines by 33% to meet increased customer demand....More
Jan 15, 2018
C&L Aviation Buys ATR72-212 Aircraft For Parts  

C&L Aviation Group has purchased two ATR72-212 aircraft to be parted out at its Bangor, Maine, headquarters in order to make parts available for sale or exchange to ATR operators....More
Jan 15, 2018
Duncan Adds STCs For Embraer Legacy Aircraft  

Duncan Aviation has developed three new supplemental type certificates to meet mandates for Embraer Legacy aircraft, it said....More

Appointments

Jan 15, 2018
Appointments  

Caleb Gillaspie has been promoted to assistant chief pilot at Executive AirShare....More

Calendar

Jan 15, 2018
Upcoming Events  

Jan. 24, 2018—NBAA Regional Forum, Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), West Palm Beach, Florida, www.nbaa.org...More
