The Weekly of Business Aviation, January 8, 2018

Volume 103, Issue 2

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jan 8, 2018
What’s Ahead For BizAv Industry In 2018? Leaders Weigh In  

What will be the biggest business aviation news story of 2018? What do industry leaders see as the biggest goals and challenges of the new year? The Weekly of Business Aviation asked a mixture of them to share their insights....More

Suppliers

Jan 2, 2018
Diamond Aircraft Acquired By China’s Wanfeng Aviation  

Austria-based Diamond Aircraft Group has been acquired by Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. in China, ensuring the long-term future of the Diamond brand....More
Jan 2, 2018
Parker Hannifin To Offload Some Aviation Fuel Filtration Business  

Motion and control tech provider Parker Hannifin and the Justice Department have reached an antitrust deal over the company’s $4.3 billion purchase of Clarcor....More
Jan 4, 2018
Flying Colours Expands Paint Shop, Adds Work  

Flying Colours is expanding its paint shop as it begins a long-term contract with MHI Canada Aerospace to paint more than 40 center-fuselage sections of Bombardier Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft per year....More

Intelligence

Jan 8, 2018
BasicMed Attracts More Than 25,000 Pilots So Far  

More than 25,000 pilots are now flying under BasicMed rather than with an FAA aviation medical certification, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association reports....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Dec 22, 2017
Piaggio Announces New Five-Year Plan  

The owners of Piaggio Aerospace are investing $302 million in order to stabilize the business and complete the development of the P.1HH Hammerhead UAS....More

In Washington

Jan 3, 2018
ATC Privatization Advocate Won’t Seek Re-Election  

U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he will work with President Donald Trump to develop a wide-ranging infrastructure bill....More

Programs

Jan 2, 2018
GE’s Advanced Turboprop Engine Hits Milestone  

GE Aviation’s Advanced Turboprop engine, which will power Textron Aviation’s Cessna Denali, has completed its first engine test run....More
Jan 3, 2018
AW109 Trekker Wins EASA Nod  

Leonardo has received European Aviation Safety Agency certification for its AW109 Trekker twin-engine light helicopter....More

Services

Jan 4, 2018
Honeywell Adds FANS Testing To Datalink Services  

Honeywell Aerospace has unveiled a new Future Air Navigation System (FANS) testing for general and business aviation customers as part of its GoDirect Datalink services....More

Sounding Board

Jan 2, 2018
Sounding Board: Five Minutes With Jim Ziegler, Greenwich AeroGroup Vice Chairman  

Jim Ziegler recently moved from serving as president and CEO of Greenwich AeroGroup, based in Wichita, to its vice chairman....More

Charters / Brokers

Jan 2, 2018
GrandView Unveils IoT Push-Button Chartering  

"Press for Jet" is a Web-enabled button that allows clients to order a private jet on the Internet of Things (IoT)....More

Associations

Jan 4, 2018
NBAA Initiates Mentoring Program  

The NBAA has launched the first phase of a mentoring program, which matches industry veterans with those wanting to explore the field of business aviation....More

Services/FBOs

Jan 8, 2018
Jet Aviation Marks 50th Anniversary  

Jet Aviation, which began business in Switzerland in 1967, is celebrating half a century in business....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jan 8, 2018
Piper Adds British European Aviation Group As Exclusive UK Dealer  

Piper Aircraft has appointed the British European Aviation Group as its exclusive dealer for the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands....More
Jan 8, 2018
Bombardier Global 7000 Mockup Makes Middle East Debut  

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Global 7000 mockup will be on display at the Jetex private terminal in Dubai Jan. 11-Feb. 3....More
Jan 8, 2018
Eastern Michigan University Aviation Adds Ascend 172 To Fleet  

Eastern Michigan University Aviation has added a remanufactured Ascend 172 aircraft to its training fleet for use in its pilot education program....More
Jan 8, 2018
Airborne Wireless Network Partners With GE Aviation  

Airborne Wireless Network has entered into a support agreement with GE Aviation, which should “significantly accelerate” the development of Airborne Wireless’ Hybrid Radio and Free Optics Communications System....More
Jan 8, 2018
ASL, JetNetherlands Adds Fourth Citation Sovereign For Charter  

ASL and JetNetherlands have added a fourth Cessna C680 Citation Sovereign midsize jet to their fleet....More
Jan 8, 2018
K-State Offers Free Webinar For Drone Owners  

Kansas State Polytechnic is offering a free webinar and live question-and-answer session with Kansas State University unmanned aircraft systems experts....More
Jan 8, 2018
C&L Aerospace, Champion Aerospace Sign Distribution Pact  

C&L Aerospace has signed an agreement with Champion Aerospace to serve as a distributor of its turbine ignition products....More
Jan 8, 2018
Socomore Acquires Sea To Sky  

Socomore announced the acquisition of Sea to Sky Innovations, a designer of water-based paint strippers and surface treatments based in Burnaby, near Vancouver, B.C....More
Jan 8, 2018
U.S. Air Force Outfits Textron’s Scorpion With ‘AgilePod’  

Textron recently seized an opportunity to prove its Scorpion light fighter could be the right fit for the U.S. Air Force....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jan 8, 2018
Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation Models G-1159A (GIII), G-IV, and GIV-X airplanes....More

Advertisement

Jan 8, 2018
Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Jan 8, 2018
Appointments  

Richard Longely has joined C&L Aerospace, based in Bangor, Maine, as regional sales manager, where he will head its ERJ 145 program....More

Calendar

Jan 8, 2018
Upcoming Events  

Jan. 17-20, 2018—Kuwait Aviation Airshow, Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait, http://kuwaitaviationshow.com/...More
