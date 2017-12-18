The Weekly of Business Aviation, December 18, 2017

Dassault’s cancellation of its Falcon 5X program could mean an opportunity for Gulfstream Aerospace while also negatively impacting Textron Aviation’s new large-cabin Citation Hemisphere busjet program, some experts say....More
Honeywell has received a supplemental type certification from the FAA to offer synthetic vision in the Primus Elite Advanced Features software upgrade on Bombardier Global Express business jets....More
Buyers purchased 516 used business jets during the third quarter of 2017, up 5.7% over the same period in 2016 but down 8% from the same time in 2014, which set records for used retail transactions....More
Adding to the scores of similar projects already in the works, Erik Lindbergh—grandson of Charles Lindbergh and long-time advocate for electric flight—has formed a company to develop an electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air taxi....More
Tamarack Aerospace Group has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), FAA and ANAC approvals of new active winglet performance data for Cessna C525 series aircraft equipped with the Atlas Active Winglets....More
As it enters its 25th year, Women in Corporate Aviation has launched a $50,000 fundraising campaign through resources such as GoFundMe and Amazon Smile to fund programs to help the association’s expansion worldwide....More