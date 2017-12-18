Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, December 18, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 50

Programs

Dec 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lockheed Joins Aerion To Advance Supersonic Business Jet  

After 14 years of work, Aerion is ramping up development of the AS2 supersonic business jet following the signing of an agreement with Lockheed Martin....More
Dec 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

What Does Falcon 5X’s End Mean To Hemisphere, G500?  

Dassault’s cancellation of its Falcon 5X program could mean an opportunity for Gulfstream Aerospace while also negatively impacting Textron Aviation’s new large-cabin Citation Hemisphere busjet program, some experts say....More
Dec 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Van’s RV Delivers 10,000th Aircraft  

A recently delivered RV-7 aircraft kit officially became the 10,000th Van’s RV aircraft to transition from a collection of parts to the sky....More

Intelligence

Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell Helicopter’s Mirabel Site Celebrates 5,000th Aircraft  

Bell Helicopter’s Mirabel, Canada, facility has completed its 5,000th aircraft....More

Suppliers

Dec 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Synthetic Vision Upgrade Certified On Global Express  

Honeywell has received a supplemental type certification from the FAA to offer synthetic vision in the Primus Elite Advanced Features software upgrade on Bombardier Global Express business jets....More
Dec 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honeywell M&A Focus Could Shift To U.S. Under New Tax Law  

Honeywell International is unlikely to pursue another acquisition the size of United Technologies Corp. (UTC)....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lee Aerospace To Keep Providing Aircraft Parts To Spirit  

Lee Aerospace in Wichita has signed a multiyear agreement to manufacture additional aircraft parts for Spirit AeroSystems....More
Dec 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hexcel Buys Further Into 3-D Printer Partner  

Advanced composites provider Hexcel has decided to double down on its investments in additive manufacturer Oxford Performance Materials....More
Dec 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Offshore Helo Operators Complete EGPWS Trials  

North Sea offshore helicopter operators have completed simulator trials of Honeywell’s Mark XXII enhanced ground proximity warning system for helicopters....More

Charters / Brokers

Dec 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Front Range Aviation, Wetzel Aviation To Merge Jan. 1  

Colorado aircraft brokerage firms Front Range Aviation and Wetzel Aviation are merging effective Jan. 1, 2018....More
Dec 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

XOJET Invests In Safety, Flight Standards, Training  

On-demand private jet operator XOJET has responded to a surge in business in 2017 with heightened investments in safety, flight standards and training, the company announced....More
Dec 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation Wins Malta AOC, Expands Operations  

Jet Aviation has secured its air operator’s certificate for the central Mediterranean nation of Malta....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Dec 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

North American Bizav Traffic Rises 4.8% YOY In November  

Business aircraft flight activity in North America rose 4.8% in November compared to a year ago, but fell 4.9% when compared to October figures....More
Dec 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

European Bizav Activity Strengthens  

Business aviation activity in Europe rose 6.1% in November compared to a year ago, although activity remains 10.5% behind prerecession levels of 2007....More
Dec 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Used Bizjet Market Rises In Third Quarter  

Buyers purchased 516 used business jets during the third quarter of 2017, up 5.7% over the same period in 2016 but down 8% from the same time in 2014, which set records for used retail transactions....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

November 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In The U.S., Canada And the Caribbean  

View the November 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In The U.S., Canada And the Caribbean chart in PDF format....More

Training

Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Glass Simulator Rebranded Simpro Flight Training  

The recently remodeled Glass Simulator Center in Aurora, Illinois, has been rebranded Simpro Flight Training and now includes an updated pilot lounge and a new classroom....More

Research/Development

Artist's rendering of VerdeGo PAT200
Dec 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lindbergh Soars Into Electric VTOL Air Taxi Market  

Adding to the scores of similar projects already in the works, Erik Lindbergh—grandson of Charles Lindbergh and long-time advocate for electric flight—has formed a company to develop an electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air taxi....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FBO RIGA Earns IS-BAH Approval  

FBO RIGA has received the International Business Aviation Council’s accreditation for its IS-BAH-registration for business aircraft handling....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tamarack Aerospace Group Earns Approvals For C525 Performance Data  

Tamarack Aerospace Group has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), FAA and ANAC approvals of new active winglet performance data for Cessna C525 series aircraft equipped with the Atlas Active Winglets....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell Helicopter Delivers Bell 412EP Aircraft To Argentina  

Bell Helicopter has delivered four Bell 412EP helicopters to Argentina....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Meggitt Customer Services Signs Agreement With Proponent  

Meggitt Customer Services & Support has finalized a multiyear distribution agreement with Proponent, an aerospace distributor, for aftermarket components....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Women In Corporate Aviation Launches GoFundMe Campaign  

As it enters its 25th year, Women in Corporate Aviation has launched a $50,000 fundraising campaign through resources such as GoFundMe and Amazon Smile to fund programs to help the association’s expansion worldwide....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Falcon Aviation Earns IS-BAH Approvals  

Falcon Aviation at the VIP terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport has earned International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) certification....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Blackhawk Modifications Expands Dealer Network  

Blackhawk Modifications in Waco, Texas, has added Western Aircraft to its global network of authorized dealers....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

PWI Selects Rose Aircraft As Authorized Installation Center  

PWI has added Rose Aircraft Services, a FBO based in Mena, Arkansas, as an authorized installation center for its lighting products....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NARA Launches Weekly Email On Aircraft For Sale  

The National Aircraft Resale Association (NARA) has launched a weekly email update report that includes members’ newly-added aircraft for sale or lease and aircraft sold during that week....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation’s Singapore Location Becomes BBJ Service Center  

Jet Aviation’s maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Seletar Aerospace Park in Singapore has been designated a factory authorized service center for Boeing BBJ series business jets....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Oriens Aviation Acquires Avalon Aero Facility In London  

Oriens Aviation in the British Isles has acquired Avalon Aero’s business aviation MRO facility at London Biggin Hill Airport....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell Helicopter Delivers Bell 429 To Heliand  

Bell Helicopter’s Prague facility has delivered a Bell 429 helicopter to Heliand....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA Publishes Guide On Ethical Business Aviation Transactions  

The National Business Aviation Association has published “Ethical Business Aviation Transactions” to underscore its emphasis of ethics in transactions....More

Airworthiness Directives

Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain ATR-GIE Avions de Transport Régional Model ATR42-500 and ATR72-212A airplanes....More

Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments

Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Ron Jennings has joined C&L Aviation Group, based in Bangor, Maine, as regional sales manager....More

Calendar

Dec 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Jan. 17-20, 2018—Kuwait Aviation Airshow, Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait, http://kuwaitaviationshow.com/...More
