The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, November 20, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 46

Forecasts/Industry Data

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Jet, Piston Deliveries Rise In 3Q  

Shipments of business jets and piston aircraft rose year-over-year during the third quarter, while turboprop deliveries declined, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association....More
Nov 16, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aircraft Activity Rises In October  

Business aircraft flight activity in October grew 4.1% compared to a year ago with increases in every aircraft and operational category, according to Argus International TraqPak data....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Nov 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier To Hire 1,000 Workers For Global 7000 Program  

Bombardier plans to add 1,000 new positions in Montreal over the next 18 months as production of its new Global 7000 large business jet ramps up. It also plans to move its Global 5000 completions work to Wichita....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sukhoi Unveiling Longer-Range Business Jet  

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has announced a long-range version of its Sukhoi Business Jet, a VIP variant of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional aircraft....More
Piper Archer
Nov 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Piper Trainer Sales To Hit 14-Year High, CEO Says  

To date, Piper, based in Vero Beach, Florida, has delivered 99 aircraft, up from 80 in the first three quarters in 2016, a 24% increase....More
Nov 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream Highlights Bizjets' Special Capabilities

​Nearly one third of Gulfstream’s fleet of 170 business jets operating in the Middle East and Africa has been put to use in far more utilitarian roles than one would expect....More

Intelligence

Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Fifth Global 7000 Flight Test Aircraft Hits Canadian Registry  

Bombardier Aerospace’s fifth Global 7000 flight test vehicle was registered in Canada on Nov. 7....More

Programs

Embraer Legacy 500
Nov 16, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Embraer Reduces Legacy 450, 500 Max Cabin Altitude  

Embraer has further reduced the maximum cabin altitude for its Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 mid-cabin business jets to 5,800 ft....More
Nov 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Flies Production-Standard Scorpion To Middle East  

The brand-new aircraft flew from Wichita to Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Dubai....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Boom is Busting Out All Over  

Boom's CEO remains convinced that Dubai could become a hub for Mach 2 air travel if the company’s 55-seater design enters production as both a business jet and a small airliner....More

Services/FBOs

Nov 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Farnborough: ‘Airbus Airport’ Augments its Attractions  

TAG Aviation’s Farnborough Maintenance Services Center is offering line maintenance support services to its Airbus A320 Corporate Jet series customers who use TAG Farnborough Airport....More
Nov 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

SkyDeck Is Window On Stars  

Windspeed Technologies has designed a system to provide an exhilarating view of an aircraft’s external environment while in flight, from a semi-external location....More

Charters / Brokers

Nov 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Begins Caravan Shipments To Botswana Charter Operator  

Textron Aviation has begun deliveries of 10 Cessna Grand Caravan EX turboprops to Tuareg Aviation in Botswana....More
Nov 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

VistaJet Visualizes Middle East Expansion  

Business jet operator VistaJet has doubled its Middle Eastern business this year, and aims to increase its growth in the region with new approvals to operate in Saudi Arabia....More

Safety / Training

Nov 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Arab Wings Expands Training Activities In Dubai, Africa  

International Wings Group has signed an agreement to allow airframe and powerplant (A&P) students to extend their studies for higher degrees in maintenance engineering....More

Suppliers

Nov 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lufthansa Technik Wins 787-8 VIP Interior Project  

Lufthansa Technik has won a 787-8 VIP cabin contract which will be the first cabin completion project of the VIP aircraft type for the Hamburg, Germany-based completion and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) specialist....More

Research/Development

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Freight UAV Startup Natilus Lands New Funding  

Startup freight-flying UAV company Natilus has closed a second round of seed funding from Starburst Ventures and plans to soon test-fly a prototype....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell Helicopter Names Abu Dhabi Aviation Authorized Service Center  

Bell Helicopter has appointed Abu Dhabi Aviation as an authorized Bell Helicopter Customer Service facility for Bell 412 and Bell 212 helicopters in order to support customer growth in the Middle East, it said....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jetex Flight Support Expanding Dubai Facility  

Jetex Flight Support plans to expand its hangar at the Jetex FBO Terminal near Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South Aviation District, it said....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier To Double Capacity At London Biggin Hill Service Center  

Bombardier is doubling its capacity at London Biggin Hill Service Center by adding a new hangar, scheduled to open by the end of 2017....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

BBA Aviation, Signature, Post Revenue Increases  

BBA Aviation has recorded a 10.2% increase in revenue during the first 10 months of 2017....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Names 2018 Top Hawk Program Partners  

Textron Aviation has selected five universities to take part in its 2018 Top Hawk program....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Mobile Simulation Center To Simulate Eye Procedures  

UTC Aerospace Systems, a division of United Technologies Corp., has contributed $1 million to Orbis International to establish a Mobile Simulation Center for an aircraft....More

Airworthiness Directives

Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ROCKWELL COLLINS  

ROCKWELL COLLINS, Inc. Traffic Surveillance System Processing Unit [Docket No. FAA-2017-0659; Product Identifier 2017-CE-014-AD; Amendment 39-19094; AD 2017-22-14]...More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY  

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Turbofan Engines [Docket No. FAA-2017-1000; Product Identifier 2017-NE-36-AD; Amendment 39-19100; AD 2017-23-06] :...More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

BOMBARDIER  

BOMBARDIER Inc., Airplanes [Docket No. FAA-2017-0528; Product Identifier 2017-NM-028-AD; Amendment 39-19091; AD 2017-22-11]...More

Appointments

Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jim Facette  

Facette has been appointed president and CEO of the Canadian Aviation Association, effective Dec. 1....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Greg Johnson  

Greg Johnson has been named senior vice president of aircraft management sales for Jet Edge International....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ahmad Badreddine  

Ahmad Badreddine has been appointed FBO manager of Falcon Aviation’s facility at Dubai South DWC....More

Industry Data

Nov 20, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

General Aviation 3nd Quarter And Year-To-Date 2017 Deliveries  

View the General Aviation 3nd Quarter And Year-To-Date 2017 Deliveries chart in PDF format....More
