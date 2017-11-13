The Weekly of Business Aviation, November 13, 2017

As the Dubai Airshow opens, the business aviation fleet in the Middle East is expected to grow at a 2.9% rate, increasing to nearly 600 aircraft in 2027, according to Aviation Week Network’s 2018 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast....More
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay, winner of the Cy Young in both the American and National Leagues, on Nov. 7 became the third person to die in a crash of the Icon A5 light sport amphibian....More
Aerospace and defense supplier Ducommun has begun a corporate restructuring and review process that will cost $22-25 million through 2018, starting in the company’s aerostructures unit, executives announced this month....More
Facing an accusation of helping Falcon business jet customers evade VAT, Dassault Aviation has issued a “clarification,” asserting it exercises sales due diligence and downplaying the scale of its fiscal engineering in the Isle of Man....More
For Wichita and Kansas to remain competitive in the aviation industry, it must continue to develop the entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity of the early founders of the state’s industry, Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer said....More
NASA in 2013 launched the Advanced Composites (AC) project. Its major goal is to develop computational tools to predict the strength and life of composites and reduce design cycle time and testing by 30%....More