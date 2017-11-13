Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, November 13, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, November 13, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 45

Forecasts/Industry Data

Nov 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Middle East Bizav Fleet To Grow 2.9% Per Year, Forecast Says  

As the Dubai Airshow opens, the business aviation fleet in the Middle East is expected to grow at a 2.9% rate, increasing to nearly 600 aircraft in 2027, according to Aviation Week Network’s 2018 Business Aviation Fleet & MRO Forecast....More
Nov 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Jet Recovery Ahead, Forecast International Says  

Business jet production is expected to total 12,282 aircraft valued at $354 billion during a 15-year-period from 2017 through 2031, Forecast International says....More
Nov 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

European Bizav Activity Increases YOY In October  

Business aviation activity in Europe rose 8% in October compared to a year ago, according to WingX Advance’s Business Aviation Monitor....More

Safety

Nov 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Third Icon A5 Crash Claims Ex-MLB Pitcher Halladay  

Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay, winner of the Cy Young in both the American and National Leagues, on Nov. 7 became the third person to die in a crash of the Icon A5 light sport amphibian....More

Suppliers

Nov 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sale Of Vector Aerospace Completed By Airbus  

Airbus has completed the long-awaited sale of its Vector Aerospace business to StandardAero....More
Nov 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ducommun Restructures Toward Commercial Narrowbodies, Ex-bizjets  

Aerospace and defense supplier Ducommun has begun a corporate restructuring and review process that will cost $22-25 million through 2018, starting in the company’s aerostructures unit, executives announced this month....More
Nov 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honeywell Launches HAPP Option  

Honeywell has launched a consigned inventory management plan that allows large business-fleet operators to store the avionics they need at the repair facility closest to them....More
Lancair Mako en route to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017.
Nov 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

BRS Parachute Now Optional On Lancair Mako  

Lancair is offering whole-aircraft parachute systems by BRS Aerospace on its Lancair Mako single-engine piston four-seat aircraft....More
Oct 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Asia-Pacific Emerging As Stronger Aerospace Manufacturing Force  

There’s “no aircraft in production that has content exclusively from an OEM’s region,” said Subhranshu Sekhar Das, Frost & Sullivan’s vice president and practice head for aerospace....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Nov 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Dassault Rejects Accusation Of VAT Wrongdoing  

Facing an accusation of helping Falcon business jet customers evade VAT, Dassault Aviation has issued a “clarification,” asserting it exercises sales due diligence and downplaying the scale of its fiscal engineering in the Isle of Man....More
Nov 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Reignwood Signs Agreement For More Bell 505s In China  

Reignwood International Investment Group Co. of Beijing has signed an agreement with Bell Helicopter to purchase an additional 50 Bell 505 five-seat aircraft....More

Associations

Nov 9, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Kansas Must Work To Grow Aviation Industry, Lt. Gov. Says  

For Wichita and Kansas to remain competitive in the aviation industry, it must continue to develop the entrepreneurial spirit and tenacity of the early founders of the state’s industry, Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer said....More

Research/Development

First flight of Aurora's eVTOL aircraft on April 20, 2017.
Nov 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Uber Adds Los Angeles To Urban Air-Transport Demos  

Uber has signed an agreement to cooperate with NASA on developing low-altitude airspace traffic management to support the demonstrations....More
Fabricating complex parts using automated fiber placement robot.
Nov 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NASA Project Aims To Speed Certification Of Composites  

NASA in 2013 launched the Advanced Composites (AC) project. Its major goal is to develop computational tools to predict the strength and life of composites and reduce design cycle time and testing by 30%....More

Programs

Oct 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airbus Conducts First Flight Of Third H160 Helo Prototype  

Airbus is stepping up flight trials of its H160 medium twin-engine helicopter with the first flight of the third prototype....More

Intelligence

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jack Pelton 2017 Inductee Into Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame  

Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association, will be inducted into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame on Nov. 11 at the Kansas Aviation Museum’s annual gala....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Shell Aviation Signs Fueling Agreement For Salalah International Airport  

Shell Aviation has signed a fueling concession agreement to operate as the sole jet-fuel supplier at Salalah International Airport in Oman....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Skyjet Introduces Skyjet Explorer  

Skyjet has launched Skyjet Explorer, a membership-based program that offers guaranteed aircraft availability for charter and fixed hourly rates....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

IBAC Launches Online Currency Training  

The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) has launched online currency training for its International Standards for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) auditors....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tecnam P2012 To Include TKS Ice Protection System  

Tecnam has chosen TKS Ice Protection System from CAV Ice Protection for its twin-piston P2012 Traveller....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Esterline, NovAtel Form Partnership For GNSS Technology  

Esterline CMC Electronics and NovAtel have formed a partnership to extend their collaboration in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning technology....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FedEx To Add Vision 1000 To Cessna 208B Fleet  

FedEx Corp. plans to add Appareo Systems’ Vision 1000, an FAA-certified cockpit recording device, to its fleet of 240 Cessna 208B Super Cargomaster aircraft....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

West Star Joins Apprenticeship Program  

West Star Aviation has partnered with CareerWise to establish long-term apprenticeships with the company....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

C&L Aerospace Adds Parts For Beech 1900D Aircraft  

C&L Aerospace in Bangor, Maine, has added an inventory of about 9,000 line items for Beech 1900D aircraft....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Constant Celebrates Opening Of MRO Facility At Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport  

Constant Aviation has opened its 75,000-ft.2 maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Phoenix–Mesa Gateway Airport....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

C&L, Securaplane Earns EASA Approval For SLA Batteries  

C&L Aerospace and Securaplane Technologies have earned EASA approval for Securaplane Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Batteries for Saab 340 aircraft registered in Europe....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Garmin Upgrades Software For GTN 650/750 Series  

Garmin has announced the latest software upgrade for its GTN 650/750 touch screen series....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Mercy To Add Additional Bell 429s To Fleet  

Mercy Flight has signed a purchase agreement for an additional three Bell 429 light twin-engine helicopters....More

Airworthiness Directives

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Saab AB, Saab Aeronautics Model SAAB 340B airplanes....More

Advertisement

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Roman Hug has been appointed Nomad Aviation’s director of maintenance and Continuing Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO)....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Nov. 14-15—Accelerate: Aviation 2017, Millennium Hotel London Mayfair, London, new.marketforce.eu.com/accelerate/event/aviation-conference...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×