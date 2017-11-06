Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, November 6, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 44

Forecasts/Industry Data

Nov 2, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Used BizJets, Turboprops For Sale Decline In September  

The number of pre-owned business jets on the market has declined with 2,225 jets for sale, although it remains a buyer’s market, said JetNet, which released September and year-to-date figures on Oct. 30....More

Suppliers

Nov 3, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Business Jet Deliveries Decline In Q3  

Bombardier believes the 135 business jets it is on track to deliver this year will be the low point in the market....More
Oct 30, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Windecker Eagle I Production In China To Begin Soon  

Windecker Aircraft will begin production of its Windecker Eagle I aircraft in China soon, the company said....More
Oct 30, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Punitive Damages Against Tel Increased In Aeroflex Case  

A judge in a legal fight between Cobham’s Aeroflex unit and Tel-Instrument, a designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement offerings, has awarded Aeroflex an additional $2.1 million in punitive damages....More
Oct 30, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Proposes $3.7 Million Penalty Against ADS-B Manufacturer  

The FAA is proposing a $3.685 million civil penalty against NavWorx of Rowlett, Texas, for allegedly producing and selling automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) units containing a GPS chip that did not meet FAA requirements....More

In Washington

Nov 1, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Senators Still Skeptical Of Ex-Im Bank Nominee  

President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Export-Import Bank heard an earful of opposition and doubt from senators on both sides of the political aisle Nov. 1....More

Services

Astronautics Air Ground Communications System server.
Oct 27, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Astronautics Progresses On Airbus Helicopter Connectivity System  

Astronautics has completed the preliminary design review for its new connectivity platform for Airbus Helicopters, the Astronautics Air Ground Communications System for Airbus Helicopters....More
Nov 2, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Launch Technical Workforce Solutions Buys Aviation Managed Solutions  

Launch Technical Workforce Solutions, based in Oak Brook, Illinois, has acquired Aviation Managed Solutions (AMS), based in Griffin, Georgia, the companies announced....More

Safety

Oct 31, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Key To Changing Safety Culture? Get Started  

Mark Briggs, co-founder of Safety Management Resources, says taking bad risks is "an awful difficult thing to change.” Briggs spoke at Bombardier’s 21st Safety Standdown USA in Wichita....More

Programs

Oct 31, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Fly/Drive Truck Hopeful Switches To Air Taxis  

Startup Advanced Tactics Inc. has switched its focus from a fly/drive military truck to the commercial autonomous cargo and air taxi market and unveiled the smaller AT Transporter....More
Oct 30, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

MD 600N Helo Enters Southeast Asian Service  

Malaysian private aviation company Sapura Aero has taken delivery of an MD Helicopters MD 600N, the first helicopter without a tail rotor to be operated in Southeast Asia....More

Charters / Brokers

Oct 30, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Priority Aviation Sells Charter Business To Enter Cannabis Market  

Priority Aviation has spun off its subsidiary, Priority One Jets, and is entering the cannabis business with the acquisition of Telluride Health Co....More

Intelligence

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

North American Business Jet Operations Rise 3.5% In September  

Business jet takeoffs and landings in North America rose 3.5% in September, Vertical Research Partners analyst Robert Stallard reports using FAA figures....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

STC Group Earns FAA Nod For ‘Pro Pilot’ Autopilot On Piper Cherokees  

STC Group has received FAA approval to add Piper Cherokee PA-28 aircraft to its list of certificated aircraft eligible for installation of the digital “Pro Pilot” autopilot....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Avfuel, Sheltair Renew Branding Partnership  

Avfuel Corp. and Sheltair have renewed their branding partnership, effective Dec. 1....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Colibri Aircraft Records Record Growth, Company Says  

Colibri Aircraft has announced record growth for 2017....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetSuiteX Adds Flights To CES, Sundance Film Festival  

JetSuiteX will add special flights in January to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and to the Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ansat Helicopter Temperature Testing Begins  

The Russian Helicopter Holding Co., part of Rostec State Corp., has begun testing of its multipurpose Ansat helicopters in Pakistan....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Munich Airport, Moscow Airport Sign ‘Sister’ Agreement  

Munich Airport and Moscow Domodedovo Airport have signed a sister airport agreement to provide an exchange of knowledge for employees and managers at both airports....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

DC Aviation Al Futtaim Adds Second Hangar  

DC Aviation Al Futtaim in Dubai will open a second hangar on Nov. 12, the first day of the Dubai Airshow....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

3S Engineering Issues STC For Text Messaging Systems  

3S Engineering, a division of Sierra Nevada Corp., has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate enabling airborne text messaging through Send Solutions Airtext and Airtext+ systems....More
Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetCraft Partners With Aerolineas Ejecutivas To Expand Latin American Presence  

JetCraft has partnered with Aerolineas Ejecutivas to expand its presence in Latin America....More

Airworthiness Directives

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier, Inc., Model CL-600-2B16 (CL-601-3A, CL-601-3R, and CL-604 Variants) Bombardier Challenger 600 series airplanes....More

Advertisement

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Richard Walker has been appointed business development director of Osprey Flight Solutions. Walker comes to Osprey from a UK-based HondaJet dealership....More

Calendar

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Nov. 6-8—2017 Marketing & Communications Conference, St. Louis, Missouri, http://www.aci-na.org/conferences...More

Monthly Program Profile

Nov 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Monthly Program Profile: Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6  

View the Monthly Program Profile: Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 in PDF format....More
