The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, October 2, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 39

In Washington

Sep 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ATC Privatization To See October Battle In Congress  

Proponents of moving U.S. air traffic control out of the FAA and into a nongovernment, nonprofit entity are looking for a significant victory in October....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Sep 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bizav Increases Company Success, Study Shows  

Companies that use business aviation to support their missions outperform those that do not as demonstrated by a number of metrics, a new study of S&P 500 companies finds....More
Sep 18, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

How To Boost Bizav? Think Differently, Researcher Says   6

Not long ago, those in the business aircraft industry were waiting for the market to turn around. Today, the thinking is changing....More

Services

Sep 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation San Juan Reopens, Assists Relief Flights To Puerto Rico  

Jet Aviation San Juan has resumed its fixed-base operations (FBO) in Puerto Rico and is coordinating nearly all the humanitarian flights to hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico and the rest of the Caribbean region....More
Sep 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation Closes Boston-Area MRO  

Jet Aviation has ceased its maintenance, repair and overhaul operations at Laurence G. Hanscom Field Airport in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company told customers in a letter....More

Programs

Sep 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Embraer Delivers First Legacy 500 From Florida Site  

Embraer has delivered the first Legacy 500 midsize business jet assembled at its Melbourne, Florida, facility....More
Sep 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Fourth Global 7000 Flight-Test Vehicle Makes First Flight  

Bombardier Aircraft’s fourth Global 7000 flight-test vehicle flew for the first time Sept. 28....More
First ARJ21 delivered to Chengdu Airlines takes off.
Sep 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Comac Plans Volume Production Of ARJ21  

If the Comac ARJ21 was a genuinely commercial program, the manufacturer would by now be saying it had done its best but, as everyone had always known, developing a jet airliner without experience was tough....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Sep 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EASA, FAA, Transport Canada Sign Safety Agreements  

The general manufacturing industry will benefit from the provisions, which include the reduction of costs and delivery times for aircraft exports across the Atlantic, Bunce said....More
Sep 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Embraer Applauds U.S. For Imposing Bombardier Duty  

Embraer CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva says he welcomes the preliminary ruling by the U.S. Commerce Department to impose a 220% duty on Bombardier C Series imports to the U.S....More

Sounding Board

Sep 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sounding Board: Five Minutes With VistaJet President Ronald Silverman  

VistaJet, founded in 2004, received a $150 million cash investment from private equity firm Rhone Capital in August. VistaJet President Ronald Silverman discusses what the investment means for the private jet provider and talks about the company’s growth....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Sep 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Go Fly Personal Vehicle Competition Sponsored By Boeing  

Boeing is sponsoring a $2 million competition to develop a safe, viable personal air vehicle with a fly-off of the finalist designs in 2019....More

EDITOR'S NOTE

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Laureate Award Nominations Ending Soon  

Aviation Week’s 2018 Laureate Awards have been expanded to include more categories, including 11 in Business Aviation....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ExcelAire Adds Hawker 800 To Fleet  

ExcelAire has added an eight-passenger Hawker 800 midsize jet to its private jet fleet for domestic and international travel....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CHC, Leonardo, SkyTrac Team To Provide AW139 Upgrades  

CHC Helicopter, along with Leonardo and SkyTrac, have completed testing of a real-time Health and Usage Monitoring System (HUMS) and cockpit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) for the AW139 helicopter....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flying Colours Completes Matching Interiors For Customer  

Flying Colours has refurbished and modified a Bombardier Global Express for a customer....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Raisbeck Earns FAA Approval For King Air 350 Propeller  

Raisbeck Engineering has earned a Supplemental Type Certificate from the FAA for Hartzell Propeller’s new 106-in.-dia., five-blade composite propeller....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Adds Bay Area Mobile Service Unit  

Textron Aviation has added a mobile service unit at the Hayward Executive Airport to support Citation, King Air and Hawker aircraft in Northern California....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sun European Partners Acquires Switch Manufacturer  

Sun European Partners, a private investment firm, has acquired C&K Holdings, a producer of electromechanical switches based in Newton, Massachusetts....More
Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ruag Aviation Completes Heavy Maintenance Inspections On G550  

Ruag Aviation in Munich has completed a 15-month and 30-month heavy maintenance inspection on a Gulfstream G550....More

Airworthiness Directives

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Ameri-King Corporation emergency locator transmitters (ELTs) as installed on various aircraft....More

Advertisement

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

​For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

David Warfel has been named Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Head of Aviation, North America, effective Oct. 1....More

Calendar

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Oct. 3-5—MRO Europe, ExCel London, London, U.K. For more information go to www.aviationweek.com/events...More

Monthly Program Profile

Oct 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Monthly Program Profile: Cessna Citation Excel, XLS, XLS+  

View the Monthly Program Profile: Cessna Citation Excel, XLS, XLS+ chart in PDF format....More
