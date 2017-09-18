Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 18, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 37

OEMs/Suppliers

Sep 14, 2017
China’s Helicopter Boom Gets Underway  

China is undergoing a surge in demand for civil helicopters, experts note as the China Helicopter Exposition opened in Tinajin, China, on Sept. 14....More
Sep 14, 2017
Owners’ Desires Key To Bizjet Sales, OEMs Say  

The key to selling business jets takes more than building a great aircraft and understanding what it can do....More
Sep 11, 2017
Bombardier Increases Focus On Special Mission Aircraft  

Bombardier has moved its Specialized Aircraft segment under the company’s business aircraft division....More
Sep 14, 2017
Airbus Helicopters To Be Built In China  

Airbus Helicopters has broken ground on a final assembly line in Qingdao, Shandong Province, under a deal for 100 H135 light twin-engine helicopters to be supplied over 10 years for law enforcement and air ambulance missions. The first should roll out in mid-2019....More

Intelligence

Sep 18, 2017
Large Regional Jet, Small Airliner Markets To Grow, Forecast Says  

Bombardier continues to project strong growth in the large regional jet and small single-aisle airliner markets despite a slight decline in its 20-year commercial aircraft forecast....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Sep 13, 2017
BizAv Flight Activity Sizzles In August  

Business aircraft flight activity in North America surged in August, posting the busiest month since May 2008, the latest Argus International TraqPak data shows....More
Sep 18, 2017
August 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In The U.S., Canada And Caribbean  

View the August 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In The U.S., Canada And Caribbean chart in PDF format....More
Sep 13, 2017
More Firms To Enter Bizav Finance Sector, Global Jet Says  

More private equity firms and hedge funds are considering entering the business aviation finance sector in order to diversify their portfolios, Global Jet Capital says....More

Training

Sep 12, 2017
A&D Companies Try To Stand Out To Attract Talent  

Aerospace and defense companies are having to change their ways to recruit and retain scientifically and technologically savvy workers....More

Programs

Sep 12, 2017
Nextant Challenger 604XT Completes First Flight  

Nextant Aerospace has completed the first test flight of its Challenger 604XT, a remanufactured Challenger 604 equipped with Pro Line Fusion avionics....More
Sep 13, 2017
Bombardier Spreads Q400 Production  

Boosted by new orders for its Q400, Bombardier has dusted off plans to move production of the cockpit and wing for the regional turboprop from Toronto to lower-cost locations outside Canada....More

In Washington

Sep 12, 2017
U.S. Army’s Aborted Fixed-wing Competition Draws SNC Protest  

Sierra Nevada Corp. has filed a bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s cancellation of the Fixed-wing Utility Aircraft competition....More
Sep 12, 2017
Air Traffic Control Outsourcing Stalls In Congress  

U.S. lawmakers appear to be shelving a proposal to outsource or “privatize” federal air traffic control services and are increasingly arguing over just how long of an extension to provide to FAA reauthorization....More

Services

Sep 13, 2017
Work Begins On Duncan’s $70M Utah Expansion  

Work has begun on Duncan Aviation’s new $70 million maintenance, modifications and paint complex at its Provo, Utah, location....More
Sep 12, 2017
LeClairRyan Boosts Aviation Law Practice  

Law firm LeClairRyan has added 17 attorneys and staff to its aviation industry practice in a move that significantly expands its aviation law practice....More
Sep 14, 2017
Frasca Sees Growing Simulator Demand  

With nearly 240 Robinson R44 and 32 Schweizer 300Cbi piston-engined helicopters in China, Frasca Flight Simulation anticipates growing demand for simulators and flight traing devices for these basic trainers....More

Safety

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association has aided hurricane-recovery efforts.
Sep 14, 2017
Relief Flights Helping Florida Victims  

Hundreds of relief flights into areas in Florida hardest hit by Hurricane Irma are bringing food and other supplies....More

Suppliers

Sep 14, 2017
Thales: A Next-Gen Digital Cockpit  

Imagine a helicopter that nearly flies itself, leaving the crew free to concentrate on the mission at hand....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Sep 18, 2017
La Compagnie To Reintroduce ‘L’Unlimited’ Pass  

All-business class airline La Compagnie plans to reintroduce its “L’Unlimited” pass for unlimited travel on its Paris-Newark Liberty International Airport route on Sept. 19....More
Sep 18, 2017
TrueNoord Adds Two Aircraft To Fleet For Lease  

TrueNoord has completed the purchase of two ATR 72-600 twin-engine turboprop short-haul regional airliners from Castlelake, a private investment firm....More
Sep 18, 2017
Chongqing To Supply 15 Enstroms For Police  

Chinese police forces signed agreements at the China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, China, with Chongqing General Aviation Industry Group....More
Sep 18, 2017
CAH Updates Maintenance Qualifications On AW119 Helicopters  

Jiangxi Changhe Agusta Helicopter Co. Ltd. (CAH) has been certified for its new maintenance qualifications by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)....More
Sep 18, 2017
Thales Wins Chinese OK for First Heli-Sim  

The first ultra-modern helicopter simulator in China from French company Thales has been approved by the CAAC....More
Sep 18, 2017
More Kamov Helicopters for China  

China will take delivery in September of the first two of six Russian-made Ka-32 utility helicopters from a contract signed in 2016....More
Sep 18, 2017
AE Industrial Partners Closes CDI Acquisition  

AE Industrial Partners said Sept. 12 it succeeded in its acquisition of engineering services group CDI....More
Sep 18, 2017
Piedmont Propulsion Receives Facility Approval From Thailand  

Piedmont Propulsion Systems in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has received approval for its facility from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand....More
Sep 18, 2017
Association Launches Insurance Product  

The Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (MEBAA) has launched MEBAA Insurance to offer a suite of insurance products in addition to its aviation products....More
Sep 18, 2017
Duncan Adds Mexico Certifications At Satellite Facilities  

Duncan Aviation’s satellite avionics facilities in Van Nuys, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, have received certifications from Mexico’s Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC)....More
Sep 18, 2017
Excelaire Adds Legacy 600 With Gogo Avance L5 Technology  

Excelaire has added a new Legacy 600 business jet equipped with Gogo’s Avance L5 wireless equipment....More
Sep 18, 2017
Clay Lacy Aviation Offers $30K Savings For Upgrades  

Clay Lacy Aviation is offering a $30,000 savings to Gulfstream and Challenger business jet owners....More
Sep 18, 2017
EFS Adds Legacy 500, Phenom 100 EV  

Executive Flight Services in Lenexa, Kansas, has added a new Embraer Legacy 500 and a Phenom 100 EV to its managed fleet of aircraft....More
Sep 18, 2017
Museum To Recognize Jack Pelton, Walt House  

The Kansas Aviation Museum will honor Jack Pelton, Experimental Aircraft Association CEO and former Cessna Aircraft executive, as he is inducted Nov. 11 into the Kansas Aviation Hall of Fame....More

Airworthiness Directives

Sep 18, 2017
Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is superseding Airworthiness Directive (AD) 2015-22-51 for Agusta S.p.A. (Agusta) Model A109A and A109A II helicopters....More

Sep 18, 2017
Appointments

Sep 18, 2017
Appointments  

Nicholas Choo Son has been appointed director of business development for Marsh Brothers Aviation....More

Calendar

Sep 18, 2017
Upcoming Events  

Sept. 18-19—Aircraft Electronics Association, U.S. East Connect, Jacksonville, Florida, http://campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=1102873717486&ca=7683cb......More
