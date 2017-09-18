The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 18, 2017

Airbus Helicopters has broken ground on a final assembly line in Qingdao, Shandong Province, under a deal for 100 H135 light twin-engine helicopters to be supplied over 10 years for law enforcement and air ambulance missions. The first should roll out in mid-2019....More
U.S. lawmakers appear to be shelving a proposal to outsource or “privatize” federal air traffic control services and are increasingly arguing over just how long of an extension to provide to FAA reauthorization....More
With nearly 240 Robinson R44 and 32 Schweizer 300Cbi piston-engined helicopters in China, Frasca Flight Simulation anticipates growing demand for simulators and flight traing devices for these basic trainers....More