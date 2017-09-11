Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 11, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 36

Forecasts/Industry Data

Sep 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

BizJet Forecast Sees 20-Year Demand For 8,436 Jets  

A new forecast by JetNet IQ predicts demand for 8,436 new business jets valued at $223 billion at list prices for the 20 years from 2017-2026....More
Sep 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

VIP Airlines Say They Find Ready Market  

The popularity of VIP airline operations is on the rise and the industry segment is flexing its muscles....More
Sep 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

European Business Aviation Traffic Jumps In August  

Business aviation traffic in Europe rose 8.8% in August when compared to the same month in 2016, marking the 10th consecutive month of traffic growth in Europe....More

Intelligence

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA's ADS-B Rebate Deadline Looms  

The FAA is offering a $500 rebate for new ADS-B installations in fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft....More

Programs

Sep 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Nextant Secures Launch Customer For Challenger 604XT  

Texas billionaire and businessman Toby Neugebuer was named the launch customer for Nextant Aerospace’s Challenger 604XT, a remanufactured Challenger 604 with an avionics upgrade....More
Sep 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

One Aviation Completes First Flight With Eclipse EA700 Wing  

One Aviation has completed the first flight of the proof-of-concept Eclipse EA700 wing....More
Sep 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pilatus PC-24 On Track For Certification  

The Pilatus PC-24 twin-engine business jet under development is on track for certification by year’s end, said Michael Kolman, regional director of Pilatus aircraft sales for KCAC Aviation, based in Olathe, Kansas....More
Sep 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Two Firefighting Sikorsky S-70is Purchased By LA County  

Prompted by a brutal 2016 wildfire season, Los Angeles County has purchased two Sikorsky S-70is for conversion to Firehawk firefighting and multimission helicopters....More
Aug 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Company Launches UAS Airspace Platform In Japan  

The idea of a low-altitude airspace management system for unmanned aircraft is spreading rapidly around the world....More

Safety

Sep 8, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation Prepares For Hurricane Irma  

U.S. aircraft manufacturers, fixed-based operators and airports in the path of Hurricane Irma were preparing for one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the Atlantic....More

Suppliers

Sep 5, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Rockwell-UTC Deal May Hinge On Concessions To Boeing  

The fate of United Technologies Corp.’s proposed $30 billion takeover of avionics and cabin interiors leader Rockwell Collins could rest on savings that the newly enlarged supplier provides to all-important customer Boeing....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AIDC Relying On Engineering To Outflank Cheap Competition  

Taiwan-based aerospace manufacturer Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) sees its considerable engineering force as a way to sidestep competition with manufacturers in developing countries....More
Sep 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems Expands Work At Scotland Site  

Spirit AeroSystems is adding work and employees at its facility in Prestwick, Scotland, which includes new single-aisle spoiler work for the Airbus A320 family of aircraft....More

Research/Development

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

German eVTOL Startup Lilium Secures $90m Investment  

Germany startup Lilium has received $90 million in investment to continue development of its electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) urban air transport aircraft....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Sep 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Cuts Radio Resources As Inflight Weather Becomes Norm  

Increasingly ubiquitous inflight weather information is largely behind an FAA move to decommission 30% of the about 2,100 remote communications outlets....More

Services

Sep 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honeywell Enters Drone Inspection Market With Intel  

With a business portfolio that ranges from building systems to refinery technology, Honeywell has launched a commercial infrastructure inspection service using Intel’s Falcon 8+ industrial drone....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tecnam P2008 Earns Transport Canada Approval  

The Tecnam P2008 is now available in Canada, the company says....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Air Partner's Football-Related Flights On Upswing  

Air Partner in Europe has flown more than 5,000 passengers 90,000 mi., worked with 28 different airlines and departed and arrived through 59 airports in 21 countries in football-related flights....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Clay Lacy Aviation Earns IS-BAH Stage II Safety Registration  

Clay Lacy Aviation in Seattle has earned the first North American IS-BAH Stage II registration after undoing a rigorous third-party audit, resulting in the first stage of the registration....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pan African Sets Record For Bell 407 Flying Hours  

Nigerian aviation transportation supplier Pan African has reached 27,000 hr. of operation on its Bell 407 helicopter, making it the highest number of flying hours on a Bell 407 in the world....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tecnam Seeking New UK Dealer  

Tecnam has terminated its dealership agreement with Tim Orchard and is in the process of selecting a new dealer for the UK, Ireland and Iceland....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EagleMed Sends Aircraft, Crews To Hurricane-Ravaged Texas  

Four EagleMed bases in Kansas, operated by Med-Trans Corp., have sent aircraft and medical crews to Texas to support critical care air medical transports in the wake of Hurricane Harvey....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Angel Flight South Central Helping Hurricane Victims  

Angel Flight South Central has been flying supplies into Hurricane Harvey-affected areas and flying storm victims out....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Texas Turbine Conversion Earns EASA OK For Hartzell Propeller  

Texas Turbine Conversions has received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval for Hartzell Propeller’s four-blade composite swept propeller....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Piaggio Appoints Airflite As Sales Rep  

Airflite was appointed as the exclusive sales representative for Piaggio Aerospace in Australia and New Zealand....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Satcom Direct Adds Technology In Brazil  

Satcom Direct has become the first service provider to activate the Inmarsat Jet ConneX technology for a Brazilian registered executive aircraft....More
Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flying Colours Completes Work on Pair Of Challenger 850s  

Flying Colours has completed maintenance, avionics upgrades and complete and extensive interior reconfiguration for a pair of Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft for an undisclosed Fortune 500 company....More

Airworthiness Directives

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Dassault Aviation Model Falcon 2000 and Falcon 2000EX airplanes....More

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Carlos Rodriguez has been named general manager of Meridian-Haywood at Hayward (California) Executive Airport....More

Calendar

Sep 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Sept. 11-12—CAPA — Centre for Aviation Latin America Aviation Summit, Hilton Cartagena Hotel, Cartagena, Columbia, https://centreforaviation.com/events...More
