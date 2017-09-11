The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 11, 2017

The Pilatus PC-24 twin-engine business jet under development is on track for certification by year’s end, said Michael Kolman, regional director of Pilatus aircraft sales for KCAC Aviation, based in Olathe, Kansas....More
The fate of United Technologies Corp.’s proposed $30 billion takeover of avionics and cabin interiors leader Rockwell Collins could rest on savings that the newly enlarged supplier provides to all-important customer Boeing....More
Taiwan-based aerospace manufacturer Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. (AIDC) sees its considerable engineering force as a way to sidestep competition with manufacturers in developing countries....More
With a business portfolio that ranges from building systems to refinery technology, Honeywell has launched a commercial infrastructure inspection service using Intel’s Falcon 8+ industrial drone....More
Air Partner in Europe has flown more than 5,000 passengers 90,000 mi., worked with 28 different airlines and departed and arrived through 59 airports in 21 countries in football-related flights....More
Flying Colours has completed maintenance, avionics upgrades and complete and extensive interior reconfiguration for a pair of Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft for an undisclosed Fortune 500 company....More