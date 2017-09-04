The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 4, 2017

Business aviation flights swelled 28% Aug. 21, as pilots and passengers headed for airports located in the path of totality during the solar eclipse, according to Argus International TraqPak data....More
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), along with seven pilots, filed Part 13 complaints with the FAA over “egregious FBO pricing” practices at three Signature Flight Support fixed-base operations....More
The FAA proposes that operators of aircraft equipped with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) “Out” surveillance systems approved by the agency no longer need to apply for specific authorizations to use those aircraft in Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) airspace....More
Following a demonstration with BNSF Railway, Rockwell Collins has shown how its CNPC-1000 command-and-control data link can enable inspection of other linear infrastructure by unmanned aircraft systems flying beyond visual line of sight....More