The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, September 4, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 35

Programs

Pilatus PC-6 used in the 1995 James Bond film GoldenEye.
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pilatus To End PC-6 Production In 2019  

Pilatus is ceasing production of its PC-6 Porter multirole aircraft—which has been produced without interruption since 1959....More
Aug 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

MRJ Test Fleet Grounded After Engine Problem  

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) test fleet has been temporarily grounded pending investigations into the engine problem on one of the prototypes....More

Services

Aug 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation’s Hurricane-Relief Efforts Seek Help  

The U.S. business-aviation community is uniting to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts—and they need help....More

Intelligence

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Fifth G600 Joins Gulfstream Flight-Test Program  

Gulfstream Aircraft’s fifth and final ​G600 test aircraft made its maiden flight Aug. 29, less than nine months since the G600 flight-test program began....More

Operations

Aug 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Argus: Bizav Flights Surge For Solar Eclipse  

Business aviation flights swelled 28% Aug. 21, as pilots and passengers headed for airports located in the path of totality during the solar eclipse, according to Argus International TraqPak data....More

Suppliers

Aug 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Daher Opens Production Site In Mexico  

French manufacturer Daher has inaugurated a new aerostructures manufacturing and logistics site in Queretaro, Mexico....More
Aug 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Harlow HAT-05 Auto Throttle Earns FAA Approval  

Harlow Aerostructures and Verocel have earned FAA certification for an auto throttle system designed for general aviation aircraft....More

In Washington

Aug 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Move To Privatize ATC Slowed, Not Stopped, Estes Says  

A move to privatize U.S air traffic control (ATC) services has slowed, but the issue isn’t going away, Rep. Ron Estes (R-Kan.) said during an Aug 29 speech at the Wichita Aero Club....More

Associations

Aug 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AOPA Protests FBO Pricing At Three U.S. Airports  

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), along with seven pilots, filed Part 13 complaints with the FAA over “egregious FBO pricing” practices at three Signature Flight Support fixed-base operations....More

Safety

Aug 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Proposes ADS-B To Simplify RVSM Approvals  

The FAA proposes that operators of aircraft equipped with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) “Out” surveillance systems approved by the agency no longer need to apply for specific authorizations to use those aircraft in Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) airspace....More

Charters / Brokers

Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Crystal Twinjet Joins Offshore Registry  

Crystal Skye, a VIP Boeing 777-200L, was delivered Aug. 1 to Crystal AirCruises, a subsidiary of Crystal Cruises....More

Research/Development

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Rockwell Collins Conducts UAS Power Line Inspection Demo  

Following a demonstration with BNSF Railway, Rockwell Collins has shown how its CNPC-1000 command-and-control data link can enable inspection of other linear infrastructure by unmanned aircraft systems flying beyond visual line of sight....More

OEMs/Suppliers

A Seeker with its doors off.
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Seeker Aircraft Adds South American Dealer  

Seeker Aircraft America has formed a partnership with KAHA Aviation Solutions, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as it expands into a new market....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hartzell Propeller Adds Video Instruction For Pilots  

Hartzell Propeller has added a new video for pilots and mechanics....More
Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Maintenance Solutions Earns Global 5000/6000 Approvals  

Jet Maintenance Solutions has earned the necessary approvals to begin Bombardier Global 5000/6000 jet maintenance....More
Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

VistaJet Launches VistaJet Direct  

VistaJet has launched VistaJet Direct, a new digital membership app that provides members to access empty-leg flights on VistaJet’s fleet of more than 70 aircraft....More
Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Constant Aviation Doubles ADS-B Sales  

Constant Aviation, an MRO provider, has more than doubled its automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) sales compared to the same time one year ago....More
Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Retrix MRO Becomes Rockwell Collins Dealer  

Retrix MRO at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Massachusetts, has become an authorized Rockwell Collins dealer....More
Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

OneSky Partners With Embry-Riddle’s Research Park  

OneSky, a portfolio of companies under Directional Aviation, is joining Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park as a tenant and partner....More
Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

C&L Earns STC For Securaplane Acid Batteries  

C&L Aerospace and Securaplane Technologies have developed a Supplemental Type Certificate for the Securaplane sealed acid batteries for Saab 340 aircraft....More

Airworthiness Directives

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Dassault Aviation model Falcon 7X airplanes....More

Advertisement

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Bryan Johnson has joined Aviation Managment Consulting Group as a consultant based at the firm’s office in Centennial, Colorado....More

Calendar

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Sept. 6-8—ComDef 2017, National Press Club, Washington, D.C., http://www.ideea.com/comdef17/...More

Monthly Program Profile

Sep 4, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Monthly Program Profile: Quest Kodiak  

​View the Monthly Program Profile: Quest Kodiak in PDF format....More
