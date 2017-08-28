Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, August 28, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 34

Training

Aug 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GA Accident Rates Dip, Flight Activity Up in 2014: Nall Report  

General aviation accident rates declined in 2014 although flight activity rose, according to the just-released 26th Joseph T. Nall Report....More

Programs

Bombardier Global 7000 test aircraft.
Aug 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Analyst Offers Cheer About Global 7000 Program  

Despite a recent flameout on a Global 7000 flight test aircraft, chances are “realistic” that Bombardier Aerospace’s long-range jet will enter service as planned in the second half of 2018....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Brazil Seeks C Series Support Ruling From WTO  

Brazil has asked the Word Trade Organization (WTO) to rule whether Canadian federal and provincial government support for Bombardier’s C Series constitute illegal subsidies....More
Aug 21, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Marenco Swiss Helicopters Ramps Up Development  

With firm orders for 12 of its new SKYe SH09 rotorcraft in hand and letters of interest for about 100 more, Marenco Swiss Helicopters recently began flying its third prototype....More

Intelligence

Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream G280 Fleet Reaches 100,000 Flight Hr.  

Gulfstream Aerospace’s fleet of G280 super midsize business jets has accumulated more than 100,000 flight hr. in less than five years....More

Charters / Brokers

Aug 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

VistaJet Receives $150 Million In Funding  

VistaJet, a private aviation provider, has received a $150 million cash investment into the business from Rhone Capital, an investment management firm....More

Services

Aug 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Pacific Aerospace Assets Offered For Sale  

The assets of Pacific Aerospace Resources & Technologies, a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility based at the Southern California Logistics Airport, are being offered in a sealed bid turnkey sale....More

In Washington

Aug 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Congress Looks Headed for Another FAA Extension  

“As the FAA’s authorization quickly approaches its expiration, Congress appears likely to pass another short-term reauthorization extension,” according to a new analysis by the American Action Forum center-right think tank....More

Sounding Board

Aug 22, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sounding Board: Five Minutes With Michael Lemaire, Stratos Aircraft CEO  

Michael Lemaire, CEO of Stratos Aircraft in Redmond, Oregon, has had a lifelong interest in aviation....More

Suppliers

Aug 22, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Winglet Technology Earns FAA OK For Sovereign Winglets  

Winglet Technology has received the FAA’s Supplemental Type Certificate for transitional winglets for the Citation Sovereign business jet....More
Aug 23, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EuroAvionics Taken Over By Hensoldt  

German defense electronics firm Hensoldt has acquired avionics supplier EuroAvionics GmbH from its owners, Equistone Partners Europe....More

Services/FBOs

Aug 23, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream To Assume Jet Aviation St. Louis Facility  

Jet Aviation says it will exit its St. Louis Downtown Airport maintenance operations. As business winds down, Gulfstream Aerospace Services Corp. will launch maintenance operations at the site....More

Research/Development

Aug 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Taiwanese UAV Helo Maker Awaits Self-Driving Car Spin-off   1

A spin-off from the push to develop self-driving cars will improve the efficiency of future drones from Taiwanese manufacturer Geosat....More
Aug 23, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airbus Chooses Near Earth Landing Zone Tech For Vahana  

Airbus’s Silicon Valley outpost A3 (“A-Cubed”) has selected Near Earth Autonomy to provide landing zone assessment technology as part of the sense-and-avoid suite on its Vahana autonomous single-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) demonstrator....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream Aerospace Launches Connectivity Service Program  

Gulfstream Aerospace is launching a Connectivity Service program, which includes a bundled suite of inflight internet, voice and entertainment offerings for Gulfstream operators....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Yingling Aviation Joins Raisbeck Engineering  

Yingling Aviation, a general aviation services provider in Wichita, has joined Raisbeck Engineering’s network of authorized dealers....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Caverton Helicopters Places Order For Eight Bell 407 GXPs  

Caverton Helicopters has signed a purchase agreement with Bell Helicopter for eight Bell 407 GXP aircraft and for Customer Advantage Plan support for them....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Duncan Performs Gulfstream 200 ADS-B Upgrade  

Duncan Aviation has upgraded a Gulfstream 200 with Rockwell Collins TDR-94D avionics....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

SevenJet Private Travel Expands Florida Facility  

SevenJet Private Travel has expanded its aircraft maintenance facility in Clearwater, Florida....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CAE Oxford Aviation Academy To Add Second CJ1+ Simulator  

CAE Oxford Aviation Academy in Mesa, Arizona, has placed an order for its second CJ1+ Level 5 Flight Training Device from Frasca International....More
Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Signature Flight Support Opens At London Luton  

Signature Flight Support’s second London location for its Signature Elite Class service is now operational at the new London Luton private jet terminal....More

Airworthiness Directives

Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier, Inc., Model CL-600-2B16 (CL-601-3A, CL-601-3R, and CL-604 Variants) airplanes....More

Appointments

Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

John Stuart has been named vice president of Francis Aviation, a charter and fixed base operation in Santa Teresa and Las Cruces, New Mexico....More

Calendar

Aug 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Sept. 1-3—EPFL Drone Days 2017, Rolex Learning Center, EPFL, Lausanne, Switzerland, http://dronedays.epfl.ch/...More
