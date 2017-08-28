The Weekly of Business Aviation, August 28, 2017

The assets of Pacific Aerospace Resources & Technologies, a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility based at the Southern California Logistics Airport, are being offered in a sealed bid turnkey sale....More
“As the FAA’s authorization quickly approaches its expiration, Congress appears likely to pass another short-term reauthorization extension,” according to a new analysis by the American Action Forum center-right think tank....More
Airbus’s Silicon Valley outpost A3 (“A-Cubed”) has selected Near Earth Autonomy to provide landing zone assessment technology as part of the sense-and-avoid suite on its Vahana autonomous single-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) demonstrator....More