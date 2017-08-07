Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, August 7, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 31

Forecasts/Industry Data

Aug 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bizjet Manufacturing Growth Coming In 2018, Rockwell CEO Predicts  

Business jet manufacturers will experience growth as soon as next year, Rockwell Collins’ President and CEO Kelly Ortberg predicts....More
Aug 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bizav, General Aviation Avionics Sales On Upswing  

Wordwide business and general aviation avionics sales totaled $1.14 billion during the first half of 2017, up 2.7% from the same time last year, the Aircraft Electronics Association says....More

Intelligence

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Small Drone Market Expected To More Than Double By 2023  

The worldwide small drone market is expected to grow from $6.76 billion in 2016 to $14.71 billion by 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 12.4%....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Cirrus Vision Jet at the 2017 Paris Air Show.
Aug 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Cirrus Aircraft Expands To Meet Growth  

Demand for Cirrus Aircraft’s new Vision Jet single-engine personal business jet has been strong, the company says....More
Aug 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier 2Q Deliveries Decrease  

Bombardier delivered 36 business jets in the second quarter of 2017, down from 42 a year ago, the company reports....More

Programs

Aug 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honda Aircraft Boosting HondaJet Production  

Honda Aircraft plans to increase production of its HondaJet at its Greensboro, North Carolina, headquarters as it works to reach full production capacity of the aircraft....More
Aug 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Takes Orders For Skyhawk Trainers  

Textron Aviation has received an order for 15 Cessna Skyhawk 172 trainers from ATP Flight School, based in Jacksonville, Florida....More
Jul 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Icon Resumes A5 LSA Production As Founder Perseveres  

Eight years of flying U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers in high-risk military operations failed to prepare Kirk Hawkins for the daunting civilian challenge of starting up Icon Aircraft company, maker of the A5 light sport amphibian....More
Aug 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

HondaJet Customers Embark On 80-Day World Tour  

It’s a modern-day spin on the Jules Verne classic adventure novel Around the World in 80 Days, the company said....More

Training

Cirrus Aircraft SR22.
Aug 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Cirrus Launches Training Program For Buyers Of Used Aircraft  

Cirrus Aircraft has launched a unique program to provide training at no cost to anyone buying used Cirrus SR20 or SR22 aircraft....More

Suppliers

Jul 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

New Turboprops Will Take On Pratt & Whitney PT6  

GE Aviation’s new advanced turboprop for the Cessna Denali is crucial to growth plans that call for its business and general aviation powerplants to generate more than $1 billion a year by 2023....More

Associations

Jul 24, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

EAA Embraces Drones, New Technologies   10

The Experimental Aviation Association has always been known as a cradle for innovation, but is that spark now being overshadowed by massive corporate spending on private space, electric propulsion and automated personal transportation?...More

Services

Aug 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Crystal Shifts Focus, Takes Delivery Of VIP 777-200LR  

Continuing to move forward with its aerial cruises concept, Crystal AirCruises took delivery of its new, reconfigured VIP 777-200LR on Aug. 1....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GlobeAir Flights To London Jump 53%  

GlobeAir, a private jet on-demand operator, recorded a 53% increase in flights to London during the first five months of 2017 compared to a year ago....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Missile Defense Agency In Market For G550s  

The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is in the market for two secondhand Gulfstream G550 business jets to replace its 1970s-vintage Gulfstream IIB test observation platforms....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Clay Lacy Aviation In Seattle Earns Stage II IS-BAH  

Gateway USA, doing business as Clay Lacy Aviation at King County International Airport/Boeing Field in Seattle, has been granted the first Stage II IS-BAH (International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling) registration in North America....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hospital Wing Adds Airbus H130 To Medical Transport Fleet  

Hospital Wing, a Memphis, Tennessee-based nonprofit air medical transport service, has taken delivery of a new Airbus H130 single-engine helicopter....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Universal Avionics, Chicago Jet Group Earns EASA Nod For FANS STC  

Universal Avionics and Chicago Jet Group in Tucson, Arizona, have received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approvals for multiple retrofit Future Air Navigation System Supplemental Type Certifications....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

DC Aviation Adds Challenger 605 To Fleet  

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim in Dubai has added a Challenger 605 to its managed fleet, bringing the number of aircraft managed to six....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetSuite Adds Aircraft Management Services  

JetSuite has added multi-tiered aircraft management to its services as a way to reduce the cost of ownership for single-aircraft owners....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Polaris Aero Launches Vector SMS Safety Software  

Polaris Aero is offering Vector SMS, an aviation safety management system to help flight departments operate safely and comply with SMS protocols....More
Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hawthorne Hangar Operations Now Open For Business  

Hawthorne Hangar Operations opened its full-service fixed-base operation at Jack Northrop Field/Hawthorne Municipal Airport on Aug. 1....More

Appointments

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

David Pekoske has been confirmed as assistant secretary of homeland security at the Transportation Security Administration....More

Calendar

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Aug. 8-9—2017 ACI-NA/AAAE Airport Safety Management Systems Workshop, Minneapolis, Minnesota, http://www.aci-na.org/event/8374...More

Monthly Program Profile

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Monthly Program Profile: Beechcraft King Air 200 And 25  

View the Monthly Program Profile: Beechcraft King Air 200 And 250 in PDF format....More

Airworthiness Directives

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Bombardier Inc., Model BD-700-1A10 and BD-700-1A11 Global Express airplanes....More

Advertisement

Aug 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More
