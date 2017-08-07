The Weekly of Business Aviation, August 7, 2017

Eight years of flying U.S. Air Force F-16 Vipers in high-risk military operations failed to prepare Kirk Hawkins for the daunting civilian challenge of starting up Icon Aircraft company, maker of the A5 light sport amphibian....More
GE Aviation’s new advanced turboprop for the Cessna Denali is crucial to growth plans that call for its business and general aviation powerplants to generate more than $1 billion a year by 2023....More
The Experimental Aviation Association has always been known as a cradle for innovation, but is that spark now being overshadowed by massive corporate spending on private space, electric propulsion and automated personal transportation?...More
Gateway USA, doing business as Clay Lacy Aviation at King County International Airport/Boeing Field in Seattle, has been granted the first Stage II IS-BAH (International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling) registration in North America....More
Universal Avionics and Chicago Jet Group in Tucson, Arizona, have received European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approvals for multiple retrofit Future Air Navigation System Supplemental Type Certifications....More