The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 17, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 28

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jul 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

U.S. BizAv Activity Up YOY In June  

June business aircraft flight activity in the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean rose 4.3% year-over year, with positive trends in all operational segments, according to Argus International’s TraqPak data....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

June 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean  

View the June 2017 Business Aircraft Activity In the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean chart in PDF format....More
Jul 10, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

U.S. Business Jet, Turboprop Accidents Fall In Q1 2017  

U.S.-registered business jet and turboprop accidents, including fatalities, fell during the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same time a year ago....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

U.S. Registered Business Jet And Turboprops Accidents And Incidents  

View the U.S. Registered Business Jet And Turboprops Accidents And Incidents chart in PDF format....More

Associations

Jul 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation Heads To Oshkosh  

At Oshkosh 2017, scattered among the exhibitors, is a growing business aviation presence, from aircraft manufacturers to suppliers and vendors....More

Intelligence

Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Avionics Tech Numbers Up  

The Labor Department estimates that the number of U.S. avionics technicians rose slightly in the past year, from 17,150 in 2015 to 17,330 in 2016....More

Services

Jul 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CB Aviation Launches CB SkyShare For Western U.S.  

CB Aviation, based in Ogden, Utah, is launching a fractional ownership program called CB SkyShare to serve the Western portion of the U.S....More

Charters / Brokers

Jul 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Charter Business On The Rise, Avinode Reports  

Charter operators report a spike in business in June, compared to a year ago, reports Avinode Group acting CEO Oliver King....More
Jul 10, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Horizon Air Group Closes Deal To Buy Starbase Jet  

The acquisition makes Horizon Air Group one of the largest air-charter organizations in the south-central U.S., it says....More

Programs

Jul 7, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Norway, UK Plan To Lift H225 Grounding  

Aviation regulators in Norway and UK have announced plans to lift the restrictions placed on operators of the Airbus H225 and AS332L2 Super Puma helicopters after the loss of a Norwegian helicopter last April....More
Jul 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

U.S.-Built Embraer Legacy 500 Makes First Flight  

The flight is a key milestone for Embraer’s Melbourne operations, said Michael Amalfitano, Embraer Executive Jets’ president and CEO. The Brazil-based company has expanded its Florida production facilities and doubled its footprint, he said....More
Jul 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Wing Mating Completed On First Customer Pilatus PC-24  

Final assembly work on Pilatus Aircraft’s first PC-24 customer aircraft is progressing well, the company reports....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Jul 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Embraer Bizjet Deliveries Down Slightly In Q2  

The segment delivered five more large jets than it did in the second quarter of 2016, although total business jet deliveries in the quarter were down by two compared to the year-ago period....More
Jul 10, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Sikorsky Seeks Sales For Fixed-Wing Misfit  

Sikorsky’s new owner, Lockheed Martin, has only now begun to market in earnest the fixed-wing M28, a rugged twin-engine turboprop....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jul 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Scores Of GA Groups Oppose ATC Privatization  

More than 100 general-aviation organizations have united to oppose legislation that would privatize the U.S. air traffic control system....More

Research/Development

Jul 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Startup Commercializing NASA Hybrid-Electric UAS Technology  

NASA’s Greased Lightning concept for a hybrid-electric, distributed-propulsion vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft system (UAS) has been licensed to a Virginia-based startup, Advanced Aircraft Co. (AAC)....More

Suppliers

Jul 11, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems Expanding Work At Oklahoma Site  

Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, has added equipment, and created a 3- and 4-axis machining center of excellence at its McAlester, Oklahoma, facility, to support new, detailed parts-fabrication work....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Elliott Aviation Adds Citation Models To Wi-Fi STC  

Elliott Aviation, based in Moline, Illinois, has added the Citation 500; 550; S550; 560; 560XL; and 650 series to its FAA Wi-Fi supplemental type certificate (STC)....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Thrush Aircraft Delivers 100th 510G  

Thrush Aircraft has delivered its 100th Thrush 510G agricultural aircraft....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Affinity Flight Training Takes Delivery Of First Phenom 100  

Affinity Flight Training Services has taken delivery of its first Embraer Phenom 100 business jet....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AkzoNobel Makes Two Acquisitions To Expand Business  

AkzoNobel, which supplies aerospace, automotive and industrial coatings, has closed on a deal to acquire Flexcrete Technologies in the UK....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Million Air Houston To Expand  

Million Air Houston Hobby is adding a “mega” hangar to keep up with customer demand....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advent Aircraft Earns STC For Anti-Skid Braking System  

Advent Aircraft Systems, based in Tulsa, has been awarded an FAA STC approving its eABS anti-skid braking system for Beechcraft King Air B200-series aircraft....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Web Manuals On Growth Path  

Web Manuals Sweden AB has grown its customer base by more than 30% in the past six months....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim To Offer Jet Fuel In Dubai South  

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will offer jet fuel to private and business jet clients from its base in Dubai South at Al Maktoum International Airport....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flexjet Launches iPhone App For Owners  

Flexjet has launched a new iPhone app for Flexjet owners....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NIAR Adds Additional Additive Manufacturing System  

The National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University has purchased a new metal-additive manufacturing system....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA Equip 2020 Offers Twitter Chat On ADS-B  

The FAA’s Equip 2020 team is offering a live Twitter chat to answer questions and concerns on automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B)....More
Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

World Fuel Services Regional Office In Toluca In Operation  

World Fuel Services’ regional office in Toluca, Mexico, is operational and brings the company’s facilities to eight....More

Appointments And Passings

Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments and Passings  

BRIAN RUBEN PEDERSEN has joined Nordic Aviation Capital as chief financial officer....More

Calendar

Jul 17, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

July 17-19—2017 2017 Business of Airlines Workshop for Airport Decision Makers, Seattle, Washington, http://www.aci-na.org/event/8298...More
