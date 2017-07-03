Connect With Us
The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 3, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 26

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Senate Boosts Supersonic Hopes With FAA Bill  

The amendment introduced by senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) was among several accepted by the Senate Commerce Committee for inclusion in proposed legislation that would reauthorize the FAA through 2021....More
Jun 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

U.S. House Panel Passes ATC Privatization   1

After almost 10 hours of debate and consideration that seemed to change nothing, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed a plan to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services to a nonprofit, non-government entity....More
Jun 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

ATC Oursourcing Out Of Senate FAA Bill  

Key U.S. senators responsible for reauthorizing the FAA on June 29 pushed forward their version of legislation that lacks any provision to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services. The move predominates a counterpart bill moving in the House of Representatives....More
Jun 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Supreme Court Denies Review Of HTO Curfew Request  

The town in 2015 imposed a year-round curfew for all airport operations from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and an extended 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. curfew for “noisy” aircraft. It also implemented a summertime one-trip-per-week limit for aircraft identified as "too noisy."...More

Training

Jun 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Competition For Skilled Workers Set To Intensify, Study Says  

In general, smaller business-aviation operations do not have the human resources in place to attract workers who are in the greatest demand, especially when they face competition from the regional and commercial airlines, it said....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Bombardier Administrative Centre, Dorval, Quebec.
Jun 23, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bombardier Liquidity, Cash Flow Not Issues—For Now  

Financial analysts continue to see Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier making progress on its balance sheet—a key factor in the company’s ability to continue producing the C Series line of commercial aircraft....More
Jun 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Shaanxi Helicopter To Purchase 100 Bell 407GXPs  

The agreement was signed during a special ceremony in Xi’an, China....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jun 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Study Finds 35% Used-Bizjet Price Drop Over Four Years  

The average number of days on the market increased from 345 in April 2014 to 391 in 2017, the research found....More

Suppliers

Jun 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Washington State Backs Zunum Aero  

Zunum plans to certify its initial megawatt-class, hybrid-electric regional aircraft in the early 2020s....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GE Aviation Looks To Future, Takes Breath  

​Imagine the calm in the center of a whirlwind. There sits David Joyce, president and CEO of GE Aviation and vice-chair of GE, as future technologies, new materials and the developing world of digital flash by at blurring speed....More

Services

Jun 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ongoing Oil Price Slump Forces Bristow Restructure  

Oil and gas support helicopter operator Bristow has been forced to undertake a radical restructuring to allow it to better compete in a low-oil-price environment....More
Jun 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet East Aviation Earns Approval For NDT On Falcons  

Jet East Aviation has earned approval from Dassault for non-destructive testing on all Falcon aircraft at its facility and mobile unit in Trenton, New Jersey....More

Intelligence

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Analyst: Paris Air Show Showed Signs Of Improving Bizjet Market  

The tone in the business-jet industry at the recent Paris Air Show was “better than the universal doom and gloom of the past."...More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tru Simulations Earns FAA Approval For CJ4 Online Course  

Tru Simulation + Training was awarded FAA approval for an online ground school pilot-training course for the Cessna Citation CJ4 (CE-525C)....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Executive AirShare Launches Program For Middle-Management Companies  

Executive AirShare, based in Lenexa, Kansas, has added a program targeted to middle-market companies that would like access to private travel....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Mahindra Earns Australian Approval for Airvan 10  

Mahindra Aerospace’s Airvan 10 has earned FAR 23 type certification from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Duncan Las Vegas Facility Earns Certification From Mexican Authorities  

Duncan Aviation’s satellite avionics facility at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas has received certification by Mexico’s Direccion General de Aeronautica Civil....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Warter Aviation Named Partner For Red Bull Air Race  

Warter Aviation, a manufacturer of aviation and racing gasoline based in Sligo, Ireland, has become a technical partner for the Red Bull Air World Championship....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Linx Feet Surpasses 100 Aircraft Mark  

Jet Linx Aviation’s fleet has surpassed 100 aircraft under management....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

General Dynamics Delivers 10,000th CM-30/350 Radio To FAA, DOD  

General Dynamics Mission Systems, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, has delivered its 10,000th air traffic control radio to the FAA and U.S. Defense Department....More
Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Beechcraft T-6C Trainer Earns EASA Approval  

Textron Aviation’s Beechcraft T-6C military trainer has received basic certification from the EASA....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Dassault Aviation Model Falcon 7X airplanes....More

Advertisement

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

LISA ATHERTON has been named president and CEO of Textron Systems, succeeding Ellen Lord....More

Calendar

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

July 9-11—Aviation Suppliers Association, 2017 Annual Conference, Hyatt Regency, Reston Town Center, Reston, Virginia, http://www.aviationsuppliers.org/index.asp?bid=72...More

Monthly Program Profile

Jul 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Monthly Program Profile: Airbus Helicopters AS350/H125  

View the Monthly Program Profile: Airbus Helicopters AS350/H125 chart in PDF format....More
