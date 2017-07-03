The Weekly of Business Aviation, July 3, 2017

The amendment introduced by senators Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) was among several accepted by the Senate Commerce Committee for inclusion in proposed legislation that would reauthorize the FAA through 2021....More
After almost 10 hours of debate and consideration that seemed to change nothing, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed a plan to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services to a nonprofit, non-government entity....More
Key U.S. senators responsible for reauthorizing the FAA on June 29 pushed forward their version of legislation that lacks any provision to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services. The move predominates a counterpart bill moving in the House of Representatives....More
The town in 2015 imposed a year-round curfew for all airport operations from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and an extended 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. curfew for “noisy” aircraft. It also implemented a summertime one-trip-per-week limit for aircraft identified as "too noisy."...More
In general, smaller business-aviation operations do not have the human resources in place to attract workers who are in the greatest demand, especially when they face competition from the regional and commercial airlines, it said....More
Financial analysts continue to see Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier making progress on its balance sheet—a key factor in the company’s ability to continue producing the C Series line of commercial aircraft....More
Imagine the calm in the center of a whirlwind. There sits David Joyce, president and CEO of GE Aviation and vice-chair of GE, as future technologies, new materials and the developing world of digital flash by at blurring speed....More