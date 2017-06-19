Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 19, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 19, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 24

Associations

Jun 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation On Display At Paris Air Show  

The Paris Air Show continues to pull in major exhibitors from the business aviation industry. This year’s show is expected to host a record 2,300 exhibitors in six main halls....More
Jun 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AfBAA Selects ExecutJet’s Lanseria FBO For Conference  

The African Business Aviation Association has selected ExecuJet and South Africa’s Lanseria International Airport facility as its first venue for the AfBAC Expo....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Growth In European Bizav Activity Resumes In May  

Business aviation departures in Europe rose 3.3% from a year ago in May and 17% from April activity, according to WingX Advance Business Aviation Monitor....More

Intelligence

Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Report: A&D Industry Supports 2.4 Million U.S. Jobs  

The aerospace and defense industry supported 2.4 million U.S. jobs and generated $872 billion in sales and a record $146 billion in exports in 2016....More

Services

Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

TAG Aviation Signs Deal With Satcom Direct  

TAG Aviation has signed an agreement with Satcom Direct to provide connectivity services and technology across Tag’s UK fleet....More
Jun 13, 2017
article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GE Aviation Acquires British Robotics Specialist  

GE Aviation has bolstered its services division by acquiring OC Robotics, a UK-headquartered designer and manufacturer of commercial snake-arm robots and software specifically for confined and hazardous environments....More
Jun 12, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ahead Of Launch, Al-Burhan Works With Ideagen  

The Iraqi helicopter firm will implement Ideagen’s Q-Pulse software as the company expands its operations to include scheduled commercial flights, using narrowbody aircraft, to regional and European destinations....More
Jun 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ongoing Oil Price Slump Forces Bristow Restructure  

Oil and gas support helicopter operator Bristow has been forced to undertake a radical restructuring to allow it to better compete in a low-oil-price environment....More

Suppliers

Valence F-35 bulkhead and Boeing 777 engine-seal rings.
Jun 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Oft-Overlooked Supply Chain Player Poised For Growth  

Valence Surface Technologies, a U.S-based special metal processing company focused on the aerospace industry, performs significant work for the business aircraft industry....More
Jun 15, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Nexcelle Spools Up For Global 7000  

Nexcelle will ship necelles and thrust-reversers for GE's Passport engine later this year....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Jun 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Lufthansa Places Order For Cirrus Trainers  

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for Lufthansa, its airline partners and the German Luftwaffe....More

Programs

Jun 13, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

First Production Citation Longitude Rolls Off Line  

Textron Aviation has rolled out its first production Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet....More
Jun 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Interest Expressed In AW609 By U.S. Army  

Leonardo says it has entered exploratory discussions with the U.S. Army to investigate potential missions for its AW609 commercial tiltrotor....More
Jun 14, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

New Sigint Aircraft Arrives In South Korea  

The South Korean Air Force has received and begun operating at least one signals intelligence (sigint) aircraft based on a Dassault Falcon 2000 business jet....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 16, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tighter Rules For Foreign Helicopter Pilots In Malaysia  

Requirements have been tightened for foreign helicopter pilots flying commercially in Malaysia....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

IASCO Flight Training To Add Tecnam P2006 Aircraft To Fleet  

IASCO Flight Training (IFT) has placed an order for four Tecnam P2006T multi-engine aircraft to supplement the two it currently has in service....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airtext, 3S Engineering Sign STC Agreement On SMS Messaging System  

Airtext, a subsidiary of Send Solutions, and 3S Engineering of Wichita, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., are working on an approved model list for a range of Part 23 and Part 25 registered aircraft....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

PWI Wins PMA Approval For LED Reading Light  

PWI in Wichita has received PMA approval for its new 1495 LED replacement reading light for aircraft....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation Traffic Rises At London Biggin Hill Airport  

London Biggin Hill Airport reports a significant increase in business aircraft movements since it extended its opening hours May 1....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

RUAG Completes Dassault Falcon 7X C-check  

RUAG has completed its first C-check on a Dassault Falcon 7X, the company reports....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advent Aircraft’s Anti-Skid Braking System Wins Global Orders  

Advent Aircraft Systems, based in Tulsa, has taken orders from customers in Australia, Canada and Norway for its eABS anti-skid braking system....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Waypoint Partners, Swartz Aviation Group Form Partnership  

Waypoint Partners and Swartz Aviation Group have signed a partnership to serve as one another’s preferred provider on aircraft sales, technical consulting and operational consulting services....More
Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Jet Aviation Opens FBO At Hansom Field  

Jet Aviation has opened its new hangar and fixed base operation at Hanscom Field in Boston/Bedford....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for PILATUS AIRCRAFT LTD. Model PC-12/47E airplanes....More

Advertisement

Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise In The Weekly of Business Aviation  

​For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Appointments

Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Greg Schmidt has been elected president and chief of the National Air Transportation Association (NATA)....More

Calendar

Jun 19, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

June 27-29—Chinese International Business Aviation Show, Beijing·China, Flight Inspection Center of CAAC, http://10times.com/cibas...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×