The Weekly of Business Aviation, June 19, 2017

GE Aviation has bolstered its services division by acquiring OC Robotics, a UK-headquartered designer and manufacturer of commercial snake-arm robots and software specifically for confined and hazardous environments.
The Iraqi helicopter firm will implement Ideagen's Q-Pulse software as the company expands its operations to include scheduled commercial flights, using narrowbody aircraft, to regional and European destinations.
Airtext, a subsidiary of Send Solutions, and 3S Engineering of Wichita, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., are working on an approved model list for a range of Part 23 and Part 25 registered aircraft.