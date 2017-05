Tradewind Aviation, which operates shuttle and on-demand flights in the U.S. and Caribbean, has added three new Pilatus PC-12 eight-seat aircraft to its fleet and added a new hub at Hanscom Field in Bedford, Massachusetts. Tradewind, which operates scheduled service from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, now operates 21 aircraft, including 18 PC-12 turboprops and three Citation light business jets. It operates the second largest civilian Pilatus fleet in North America.... More