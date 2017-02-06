Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > The Weekly Of Business Aviation > Magazine Issues > The Weekly of Business Aviation, February 6, 2017
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, February 6, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 5

Regulatory/Legislative

Feb 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Aerospace Would Be Affected By New Mexican-American War  

What would a 20% U.S. tax on goods imported from Mexico by the new Donald Trump administration mean for the American aerospace sector?...More
Feb 3, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

FAA To Reissue ADs Soon Amid 60-Day Regulatory Freeze  

The aviation industry and the FAA have been reviewing President Donald Trump’s executive order for a 60-day freeze on all pending and new regulations....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Deal Allows Santa Monica Airport To Close After 2028   5

Under an agreement between the FAA and the city of Santa Monica, California, the Santa Monica Airport will remain open through 2028, although its runway will be shortened, impacting larger business jet traffic....More

Intelligence

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bizjet Operations Rise In 2016, But Remain Off 2007 Peak  

Business jet takeoffs and landings in North America rose a modest 0.15% in December....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jan 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Forecast: UK Leading Europe’s Mid-To-Heavy BizJet Demand  

Across Europe, deliveries for mid-to-heavy business jets are projected to total 959 aircraft between now and 2025, according to a new forecast by Global Jet Capital....More

Advertisement

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Crater Lake Klamath Regional Airport  

View the Crater Lake Klamath Regional Airport ad in PDF format....More

Programs

Feb 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

‘Pivot Point’ For Electric Aviation As Sun Flyer Nears Flight  

Bye Aerospace expects to fly the battery-electric Sun Flyer two-seat trainer in the first quarter and the solar-electric StartoAirNet optionally piloted aircraft in the second quarter....More
Jan 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell 525 Certification Now Expected In 2018  

Bell Helicopter expects to achieve certification of its Model 525 helicopter in 2018, as it continues to investigate last year's fatal crash of the first prototype....More
Feb 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Daher Delivers First 2017 Model TBM 930  

Daher has delivered its first Model 2017 TBM 930 turboprop to an unnamed customer with new equipment and cabin outfitting details, the French company said Jan. 30....More
Jan 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Picks Triumph To Build Citation Longitude Parts  

Textron Aviation has selected Triumph Group to supply aluminum machined parts for the new Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet....More
Feb 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

WSU’s NIAR Joins NASA’s Advanced Composite Consortium  

Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) has joined NASA’s Advanced Composite Consortium, a public-private partnership....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Patria Aviation Places Order For Five Diamond Trainers  

Diamond Aircraft has received an order for five training aircraft from Patria Aviation in Finland to be delivered this year....More
Feb 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Quest Sets Record For Kodiak Deliveries  

Quest Aircraft delivered a record 36 Kodiak 100 turboprop aircraft last year, up from 32 in 2015....More

Suppliers

Jan 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation, Learjet Trim Wichita Workforce  

Textron Aviation and Bombardier Learjet have made recent job reductions at their Wichita facilities as they align work with demand....More
Feb 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CEO Wants To Close Boeing Deal—Soon  

Spirit AeroSystems leaders said Feb. 1 they know progress must be made on negotiating a master contract with primary customer Boeing, but that they have finished a significant amount of work in justifying their cost structure as part of the deal making....More
Jan 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Management Shuffle Continues In Pratt & Whitney Groups  

The engine maker has appointed new leaders of its military and commercial engine divisions....More

In Washington

Jan 31, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Senate Confirms Trump Transportation Nominee  

The U.S. Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed Elaine Chao to be the new U.S. transportation secretary....More

Services

Feb 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

American Aero FBO Opens At Meacham International  

American Aero FTW, a Signature Select member, opened its new fixed base operations at Meacham International Airport in Fort Worth on Feb. 24....More
Feb 1, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Signature Protests Loss Of Lease At John Wayne Airport  

The Orange County, California, Board of Supervisors has replaced longstanding fixed base operator Signature Flight Support with ACI Jet at John Wayne Airport, a move Signature says it will oppose....More
Feb 2, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hybrid Turboprop For Nine Passengers Takes Shape  

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University researchers have become the nucleus around which a new nine-seat hybrid electric turboprop aircraft could be built in the near future....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems Board Raises Compensation For CEO  

Spirit AeroSystems’ board of directors has approved increased compensation for Tom Gentile, Spirit president and CEO, and Duane Hawkins, senior vice president and general manager of Spirit’s Boeing and Defense Programs....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Coptrz Earns Authority To Offer UAV Pilot Training  

Coptrz, based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, UK, has been awarded the Civil Aviation Authority’s National Qualified Entity status....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Ruag Aviation Completes Challenger CL604 Refurbishment  

Ruag Aviation in Munich has completed a full cabin interior refurbishment during a heavy maintenance check on a Challenger CL604....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Red Bull Air Race Returns To San Diego  

The Red Bull Air Race World Championship has returned to San Diego after an eight-year hiatus....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Piper’s M600 Earns Brazilian Approval  

Piper Aircraft has received Brazilian Aviation Authority approval for its M600 single-engine turboprop....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

MAS Munich Aviation Service, ABS Jets Receive IS-BAH Certification  

MAS Munich Aviation Service and ABS Jets have received IS-BAH (International Standards of Business Aircraft Handling) registration....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Duncan Expanding Engineering, Certification Services  

Duncan Aviation is expanding its services to include a team dedicated to supporting external requests for its engineering and certification services....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Business Aviation Group To Develop FBO At Addison Airport  

The Business Aviation Group is moving forward with plans to develop a fixed base operation at Addison Airport in the Dallas region....More
Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Hindustan Aeronautics Picks Hartzell For HTT-40 Propeller  

Hindustan Aeronautics has selected Hartzell Propeller’s four-blade aluminum propeller for its two-place turbine basic trainer aircraft....More

Airworthiness Directives

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

There have been no new Airworthiness Directives since January 20. Please see story on page 1....More

Appointments

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Rebecca Sipes has joined GrandView Aviation in Baltimore as its charter sales coordinator. Sipes joins the company from Sterling Global Logistics....More

Calendar

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Feb. 7-10—NBA Schedulers & Dispatchers Conference, Fort Worth Convention Center, Fort Worth, Texas, https://www.nbaa.org/events/sdc/2017/...More

Monthly Program Profile

Feb 6, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Monthly Program Profile: Embraer Phenom 300  

View the Monthly Program Profile: Embraer Phenom 300 chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×