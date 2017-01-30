The Weekly of Business Aviation, January 30, 2017

Continued softness in the business jet and other aerospace and defense markets made for uninspiring—but unalarming—earnings results at major parts and services provider Honeywell, executives and analysts said Jan. 27....More
Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury has said that 2016 was as difficult a year for the rotary-wing industry as 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis. And it is unlikely to improve this year....More
New certification requirements have forced Mitsubishi Aircraft to revise the design of the MRJ, the company said as it confirmed that the target for first delivery of the regional jet has slipped two years to mid-2020....More