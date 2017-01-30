Connect With Us
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

The Weekly of Business Aviation, January 30, 2017

Volume 102, Issue 4

Suppliers

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Gulfstream Reports 2016 Delivery Declines, Solid Orders  

Gulfstream Aerospace delivered fewer business jets in 2016, but sales are good and its pipeline for orders is solid, the company reports....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Honeywell Posts 'Uninspiring', But Unalarming Earnings Results  

Continued softness in the business jet and other aerospace and defense markets made for uninspiring—but unalarming—earnings results at major parts and services provider Honeywell, executives and analysts said Jan. 27....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spirit Aerosystems Awards Big Contract To Figeac Aero  

Figeac Aero has been awarded the largest contract in its history by Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems....More
Jan 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Tamarack Earns FAA Approval For Winglets  

Tamarack Aerospace Group, based in Sandpoint, Idaho, has received the FAA’s Parts Manufacturer Approval for its active winglet system for the Cessna CJ business jet....More

Intelligence

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Bell Completes First Aircraft From New Prague Delivery Center  

Bell Helicopter has completed its first fully customized aircraft from its new European customization and delivery center in Prague....More

OEMs/Suppliers

Jan 29, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Textron Aviation Records Lower 4Q Revenue, Deliveries  

Revenue and deliveries of business jets and turboprops at Textron Aviation fell during the final quarter of 2016 due to lower-than-expected demand and pricing pressures from customers....More
Aeromar ATR 42-600
Jan 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airframer: A Disappointing 2016 For Orders, Deliveries  

2016 was below expectations for regional aircraft manufacturer ATR, as it received fewer orders for its ATR 42/72 turboprops and delivered fewer of them than predicted one year ago....More
Jan 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Canadian Airframer Revamps Senior Executive Roles  

Bombardier has announced senior management changes as it continues to execute a five-year turnaround plan launched in 2015....More
Jan 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Quest Aircraft Names Robert Wells CEO  

Robert Wells, who most recently served as CEO of TAG Aviation’s holding company, joined Quest Aircraft Co. as CEO on Jan. 15....More
Jan 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airbus Helicopters Faces Challenging Times  

Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury has said that 2016 was as difficult a year for the rotary-wing industry as 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis. And it is unlikely to improve this year....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

CEO Says Airbus Committed To H225  

Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury says the company still has faith in its H225/EC225 heavy helicopter and is determined to restore confidence in the aircraft for the oil and gas community....More
Jan 25, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Certification Demands Delay Mitsubishi’s Plans   1

New certification requirements have forced Mitsubishi Aircraft to revise the design of the MRJ, the company said as it confirmed that the target for first delivery of the regional jet has slipped two years to mid-2020....More

Programs

Jan 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Spike Aerospace Enlarges Supersonic Jet Development Effort  

Spike Aerospace has expanded its effort to develop its Spike S-612 Supersonic Jet, an 18-passenger aircraft....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jan 27, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Global Used Business Jet Sales Contract Slightly In 2016  

Worldwide sales of used heavy business jets in 2016 rose 9.3% over the previous year, according to Amstat market data....More

Charters / Brokers

Jan 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

VistaJet Posts Record 2016 For North America  

VistaJet posted a record year for business in North America, with flight bookings up 137% in 2016, the Malta-based aviation services company reports....More
Jan 26, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

GI Aviation Begins Charter Service In UAE  

GI Aviation, a new private air charter company in the United Arab Emirites, is open for business, the company announced....More
Jan 28, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

JetEight Offers ‘All-You-Can-Fly’ Private Jet Travel  

JetEight, a German travel club startup, plans to begin offering an “all-you-can-fly” program in mid-2017....More

Advertising

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

NBAA  

View the NBAA ad in PDF format....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Advertise With The Weekly Of Business Aviation  

For information about placing Classified Advertising in BA’s Marketplace Section, please contact Miguel Ornelas at 1 (661) 480-7000....More

Business Aviation Briefs

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

AirSprint Signs With Honeywell For Service Maintenance Plan  

AirSprint, a fractional ownership company based in Alberta, Canada, has signed a contract with Honeywell....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

TerrAvion, FarmSolutions Partners To Provide Farmers With Imagery, Analysis  

TerrAvion has partnered with FarmSolutions to provide growers with aerial imagery and analysis on their crops....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Kapco Global’s UK Facility Earns Environmental Certification  

Kapco Global has received ISO-14001:2004 certification in environmental management systems for its commitment to sustainable practices....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Duncan Completes ADS-B Out Installation On Challenger 850SE  

Duncan Aviation has completed an upgrade and installation of ADS-B Out avionics equipment on a Challenger 850 SE....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Infinity Aircraft Services Expands To Gary/Chicago Airport  

Infinity Aircraft Services has expanded its maintenance and repair capabilities at the Gary/Chicago Airport with technicians on site at B. Coleman Aviation....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Flying Colours Earns Canadian Approval For ADS-B Out On Challengers  

Flying Colours Corp. has received approval from Transport Canada for ADS-B-Out installations....More

Airworthiness Directives

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Airworthiness Directives  

The FAA is adopting a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Fokker Services B.V. Model F28 Mark 0100 airplanes....More

Appointments

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Appointments  

Drew McEwen has been named Piper Aircraft’s vice president of international and direct sales....More

Calendar

Jan 30, 2017
Article
The Weekly Of Business Aviation

Upcoming Events  

Feb. 2-3—Aero-Engines Americas, San Antonio, Texas, www.aviationweek.com/events...More
