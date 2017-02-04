The SM-3 Block IIA was previously flight tested without targets on June 6 and Dec. 8, 2015.
WASHINGTON -- The 21-in.-diameter Standard Missile-3 being jointly developed by the U.S. and Japan has intercepted its first ballistic missile target in what will likely be noted around the world as a significant step forward in missile shield technology. The test, previously described as a “big deal” by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), took place at about 10.30pm local time at the U.S. government’s Pacific Missile Range Facility at Kauai, Hawaii. The new Raytheon Standard ...
