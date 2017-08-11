When it comes to the North Korean threat, the U.S. can respond offensively or defensively, top military officials say. America’s ballistic missile defense system is ready to handle a ballistic missile raid by North Korea, according to the director of the Missile Defense Agency, Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves. And though he won’t discuss details, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis acknowledges plans exist for an allied military response. The statements come as leaders ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"How To Respond To North Korean Aggression" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.