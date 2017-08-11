When it comes to the North Korean threat, the U.S. can respond offensively or defensively, top military officials say. America’s ballistic missile defense system is ready to handle a ballistic missile raid by North Korea, according to the director of the Missile Defense Agency, Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves. And though he won’t discuss details, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis acknowledges plans exist for an allied military response. The statements come as leaders ...